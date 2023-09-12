Lynn Forbes has penned a heartfelt note to her late son, AKA following his award win

The rapper was nominated for the DStv Content Creators Award in the Song of the Year category which he ultimately won

Lynn celebrated AKA's win with a sweet message about honouring his legacy as well as what she's learned from his life

Lynn Forbes reflected on AKA's life at the 'DStv Content Creators Awards', saying that it's her duty to preserve the rapper's legacy for his daughter, Kairo. Images: lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes recently accepted AKA's DStv Content Creators Award. The rapper came out victorious after his hit song, Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C was hailed Song of the Year at the awards ceremony.

Lynn took to Instagram to celebrate her son's win, reflecting on the months since his death and aiming to preserve his legacy.

Lynn Forbes celebrates AKA's award win

In a touching Instagram post, Lynn reflected on the past seven months since AKA's death. She believes that her son was otherworldly and that his death has taught her a lot about his life.

Glammy, as she's affectionately called, went on to say that AKA's name is written in history and that she must maintain his legacy:

"It is my duty, privilege and purpose to preserve his legacy for his daughter Kairo and the Megacy."

She concluded:

"Today I feel blessed that he chose me to be his mom. I am a proud mother with a very grateful heart, thank you."

Kairo Forbes was also honoured with a nomination at the South African Social Media Awards and has the Megacy cheering her on for the win.

Megacy rave over AKA's win

macdonaldvdwesthuizen said:

"Wow wow this is so beautiful.. Indeed you are blessed.. You inspire me.. From another mom."

ronellgov2 responded:

"Your resilience is an inspiration on a daily basis. I feel truly blessed for the (very short) time I got to spend with you."

_24_karen posted:

"Selfless LOVE!"

rochellealexir commented:

"Glammy, you give us strength and so much hope that you appreciate all the support we give you, still love you lots and 4eva will do soo too."

liezelalexander89 added:

"I miss his Insta stories SO MUCH!!!! Always truly positive and straight up. RIP SUPER MEGA. WELL DONE!!!!!"

sugarplum._lewis said:

"His soul is in pure form without any distractions of this earth. He sees, he hears and he will send signs and when he does, you will be comforted."

confortare43 posted:

"Sending love to you mum Lynn! You are loved."

djpearldelazy responded:

"Long live Kiernan!!!! Sending you love and strength to you everyday."

portieeaa_ added:

"I think you as Kiernan's mother played a huge role in his success. We miss him so much. Long live."

regalkaty said:

"Can’t believe we talk about our SUPA MEGA in the past!!! We are forever indebted to him as the MEGACY!!!!! Long live BHOVA, long live SUPA MEGA!!"

