The Megacy won't be resting any time soon as the Forbes family continues to rake in award nominations

Kairo Forbes recently bagged a nomination for Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year at the South African Social Media Awards

The Megacy vowed to vote for Kairo to win and bring the award home in honour of AKA

The Megacy shows their support to Kairo Forbes after her 'South African Social Media Awards' nomination for 'Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year'. Images: kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes has been recognized as a contender at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) for Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year. The young lady has collaborated with several brands including DJ Zinhle's Era brand as well as Nedbank. The Megacy is rooting for her win as they've also vowed to cast their votes.

Kairo bags SASMA nomination

Kairo Forbes has been announced as one of the nominees at the SASMAs. The young lady is going up against some popular child influencers including Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe and Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle:

Kairo joins her dad AKA who has been raking in award nominations back to back including his latest DStv Content Creator Awards nomination. Kairo and Lynn Forbes celebrated the nomination as well as the gift they received:

Megacy rallies up to support Kairo

The Megacy congratulated Kairo on her SASMA nomination and plans to help her bring home the award:

nguvi_ said:

"When they hate, God just blesses the Forbes family more and I love it! Let’s vote & win this for Kairo."

cyril_b_dube posted:

"This can increase her charge fee when companies like Nedbank come for her expertise am definitely voting."

thelickhitta commented:

"Busy fanbase this one!"

Brianworldwide2 responded:

"Let's vote!"

michievh added:

"We need to bring it home!"

chhocolatemouss said:

"Manxinxi. Megacy let’s do it for our Princess."

Mootso3 responded:

"This one is for Mega."

AKA bags award nominations

Briefly News recently shared AKA's fifth BET Awards nomination where he'll be going head to head with renowned rappers as well as South African emcee, K.O.

The rapper has been raking in award nominations and his family also celebrated his posthumous album, Mass Country going platinum.

The publication also revealed Mzansi's reactions to AKA's double nominations at the African Muzik Magazine Awards.

Source: Briefly News