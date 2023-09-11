AKA's legacy continues to live on as his life is still being celebrated even after his untimely death

The late AKA won the DStv Content Creator Award 2023 for the Song of the Year

The album he made before he was murdered, Mass Country, went platinum, and fans celebrated that milestone

The late AKA was honoured with the Song of the Year award at the DStv Content Creator Awards 2023. Image: @akaworldwide

The late rapper's legacy continues to live on after he was brutally murdered in February 2023 in Durban. The superstar won himself a DStv award on Saturday, 9 September.

AKA wins the Song of the Year award

The Lemonade hitmaker continues to be celebrated countrywide. The rapper was clearly one of the most influential artists in Mzansi.

AKA may be resting in peace, but he continues to be recognised, as the late star was nominated for the DStv Content Creator Award 2023, and the night at the award ceremony ended well as he won the Song of the Year award.

His mother, Lynn Forbes, took to Twitter to express her gratitude to The Megacy for their support.

She said:

"Megacy, you did it again! Thank you so much for voting and bringing this one home! Thank you for keeping his legacy alive and creating memories for Kairo. We love and appreciate you. Legacy, Megacy, that’s all that matters.”

See her tweet below:

AKA's album Mass Country goes platinum

AKA's family and The Megacy still celebrate the milestone of the late rapper's last album before he was murdered, as Mass Country went platinum.

The news was shared on AKA's Instagram timeline. A picture of his family with the plaque was posted with the caption:

"#MassCountry is Platinum. It’s a Masterpiece."

See the post here:

His fans celebrated with the family, and congratulated the late rapper:

Makwil__ responded:

"Let’s push for Diamond."

Bongisilinda_za said:

"Just trust in me, I built you a masterpiece."

Remy Florant shared:

"Wish he was here to see it. RIP."

Kingluda_tz wrote:

"Long live Supamega."

Camagusomtsewu said:

"So many good songs on the album. A well-deserved feat. Long Live SupaMega."

Rodeybanks wrote:

"Yoh, we miss you Kieran !! Hip hop ain’t the same without you!!"

AKA nominated for the BET Hip Hop Awards

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the slain rapper AKA got nominated for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. The awards are scheduled for 11 October, where AKA will go up against fellow South African rapper K.O. AKA's camp, and supporters hope to bring home the trophy finally.

AKA has been announced as one of the nominees recognised in the Best International Flow category at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

