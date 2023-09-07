The investigation into Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes murder has thus far made progress, says the South African Police Services

Speaking at a media briefing, Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi gave an update on the murder weapon used to shoot AKA

He further added that they have also identified getaway cars which the suspects allegedly used on 10 February in Durban and after the murder

The South African Police Services (SAPS) had a media briefing on 6 September where they gave an update on AKA's murder investigation. The rapper was killed in Durban outside Wish in Florida along with his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane on 10 February 2023.

South Africans and the Megacy continue to question if AKA's real murderers will ever be found. Image: @akaworldwide

Murder weapon that killed AKA found

Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi from the SAPS spoke at a recent media briefing.

He shared an update on the ongoing murder investigation, revealing that they have found the murder weapon used to shoot Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

"We have identified at least one firearm used, and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr Forbes."

Suspects used several getaway vehicles

More on their investigations, Mkhwanazi further added that the suspected killers used several getaway vehicles, and some as portals.

In a clip shared by @Newzroom405, he stated that they have identified some individuals of interest, and after they have deliberated with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), they will be brought in for questioning.

"We have identified a couple of vehicles that were used. Some were used as getaways, and some as portals. Some might have been used by people after, and we suspect to be suspects."

Mzansi weighs in on the new findings

The calls to find the killers have mounted, and the Megacy will stop at nothing to seek justice for AKA.

Many people have poked holes in the SAPS' report.

@thandomasanabo asked:

"Wait… so they have identified individuals involved, and they haven’t arrested them? And they are already making public statements? Will those identified individuals not make the means to disappear?"

@hlubizer said:

"The real question is, when will they find the real killers?"

@JerryVanLamola said:

"They always find the gun first."

