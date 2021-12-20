Who is Mariah Linney? Age, girlfriend, height, parents, gender, net worth

Mariah Linney is an American women’s basketball player for the UNC’s Charlotte 49ers, currently in her senior year. The athlete is also widely recognized because of her relationship with Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara Carrera on the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks. Here is all you need to know regarding the basketball athlete and the timeline of her relationship with Bailey.

Mariah Linney has already shown potential as a suitable choice to join the Women NBA. Since high school, she has been emerging at the top and is about to finish her senior year at UNC as one of their most valuable athletes.

Mariah Linney's profile summary and bio

Full name: Mariah Linney

Mariah Linney Date of birth: 26th February 1999

26th February 1999 Age: 22 years in 2021

22 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Goose Creek, South Carolina

Goose Creek, South Carolina Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Gender: Female

Female Pronouns: She and her

She and her Sexual orientation: Pansexual

Pansexual Girlfriend: Actress Madison Bailey since May 2020

Actress Madison Bailey since May 2020 Parents: OJ Linney and Amanda Short

OJ Linney and Amanda Short Education: Goose Creek High School

Goose Creek High School Profession: Athlete

Athlete Sport: Women’s basketball

Women’s basketball Team: Charlotte 49ers of the University of North Carolina (senior year in 2021)

Charlotte 49ers of the University of North Carolina (senior year in 2021) Position: Guard

Guard Instagram: @mofiyah99

@mofiyah99 Twitter: @mofiyah_99

@mofiyah_99 TikTok: @mariahlinney

Mariah Linney’s age

Actress Madison Bailey’s partner was born on 26th February 1999 in Goose Creek, South Carolina, United States. She is 22 years old in 2021. Mariah Linney’s parents are OJ Linney and Amanda Short, and she has a younger brother.

Mariah Linney’s gender

Is Mariah Linney a boy? No. The athlete is female and is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. Mariah Linney’s pronouns are she and her.

Education

The athlete attended Goose Creek Hight School in South Carolina. She later joined the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to study Sociology, majoring in American studies and women and gender studies. Madison Bailey’s girlfriend is in her senior year in 2021.

Women basketball

The promising athlete plays the senior guard position for the Charlotte 49ers of the University of North Carolina. She started playing in high school and was even named the USA Today High School Sports State Player of the Year during her senior year. She was also graded at 88 by ESPNW HoopGurlz and was 2017’s High School Sports Report’s Miss Basketball for South Carolina.

During the 2019-2020 season, Linney was a member of the starting five in all the 30 Charlotte 49ers’ games. She also posted 12 double-figure scoring contests, according to the Women’s Basketball roster.

Mariah Linney's dating life

Did Bailey and Mariah Linney date? Yes. The actress and TikToker Madison Bailey announced in late May 2020 that she is pansexual in a TikTok post. She revealed that the UNC-Charlotte athlete is her better half. Bailey told Lucy Hartselle during a Mental Health Q$A that she felt lighter after making the world know her sexual orientation.

How long did Madison Bailey date Mariah Linney?

The Outer Banks actress and athlete Linney celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021. They are still going strong and often gush about their love for each other on their social media pages.

How did Madison Bailey meet Mariah Linney?

Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey met via TikTok and then started chatting on Instagram. They later decided to meet since they were not living far from each other in Charleston. Mariah Linney’s girlfriend even introduced the talented athlete to her parents three days after their first meet, indicating that they were serious about being together.

Mariah Linney’s TikTok has more than 968 thousand followers in 2021. On the other hand, Bailey has amassed over 5.4 million followers. Since becoming an IG and TikTok official, the couple often post their adventures on social media.

Who is Mariah Linney married to?

The Charlotte 49ers’ guard is yet to walk down the aisle as of 2021. The 22-year-old is in her senior year at the University of North Carolina and is currently dating Madison Bailey.

How tall is Mariah Linney?

The basketball athlete has a fit and sporty physique. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall. Mariah Linney’s Zodiac sign is Pisces, having been born on 26th February.

Mariah Linney is a talented basketball player and has a clear career path if her dream is to join the WNBA. She also has a beautiful and successful girlfriend and a supportive family who are ready to help her follow her dreams.

