Who is Jonty Rhodes? Age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles, net worth

Jonty Rhodes is a retired Test and One Day International cricketer from South Africa. He is considered one of the greatest fielders in the history of modern cricket and still holds the title for most catches in an innings in ODI since his retirement in 2003. The sporting legend currently works as a cricket commentator and coach.

Jonty Rhodes used to play for SA cricket as a right-hand batsman. Photo: @Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's cricket is one of the best globally. However, the game's performance has been dwindling in recent years due to poor off-field management despite having talented players. Nevertheless, if the persisting administration chaos is sorted, the team will likely be the champions in cricket fielding, batting, and bowling.

Profile summary and bio

Jonty Rhodes' full name: Jonathan Neil Rhodes

Jonathan Neil Rhodes Date of birth: 27th July 1969

27th July 1969 Jonty Rhodes' age: 52 years old in 2021

52 years old in 2021 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Pietermaritzburg, Natal Province, South Africa

Pietermaritzburg, Natal Province, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: White

White Jonty Rhodes' height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.76 m)

5 feet 9 inches (1.76 m) Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Current wife: Melanie Wolf (since 2014)

Melanie Wolf (since 2014) Ex-wife: Kate McCarthy (from 1994 to 2013)

Kate McCarthy (from 1994 to 2013) Jonty Rhodes' children: 4, including Danellia, Ross, India Jeanne and Nathan

4, including Danellia, Ross, India Jeanne and Nathan Parents: Tish and Digby Rhodes

Tish and Digby Rhodes Siblings: Clinton Rhodes

Clinton Rhodes Profession: Cricketer

Cricketer Batting style : Right-hand bat

: Right-hand bat Bowling style: Right-arm medium

Right-arm medium Role: Batsman

Batsman Instagram: @jontyrhodes8

@jontyrhodes8 Twitter: @JontyRhodes8

Early life

The former SA batsman was born on 27th July 1969 in Pietermaritzburg, Natal, South Africa. His parents are Tish and Digby Rhodes, and he has a brother called Clinton. Being a white kid in apartheid South Africa, Jonty had the best opportunities growing up.

Jonty Rhodes' wife and children

The former SA cricketer pictured alongside his second wife Melanie and their daughter India. Photo: @Gail_Mail

Source: Twitter

Who is Jonty Rhodes' wife? The cricketer has been in two marriages. He married his first wife, Kate MacCarthy, in April 1994, and the former couple finalized their divorce in 2013 after being separated for some time. They share two kids, daughter Danellia and son Ross.

In 2014, he found love again and decided to tie the knot with Melanie Wolf. The couple is blessed with two children, including son Nathan and daughter India Jeanne.

He named his daughter India due to his love for Indian culture and spirituality. The retired cricketer and his family have been living in India and relocated to Stockholm, Sweden, in 2021 after becoming the county's junior cricket head coach.

Career and statistics

Jonty Rhodes played international cricket from 1992 to 2003. Photo: @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Jonty was an active international cricket player from 1992 to 2003. He made his international Test debut for South Africa in November 1992 during the Friendship Tour against India, and his final Test came in August 2000 against Sri Lanka. Rhodes started playing in the ODI in February 1992 during the Cricket World Cup against Australia and made his last appearance in February 2003 against Kenya.

Apart from international cricket, the right-hand batsman played in the FC, List A and T20 matches. He played for clubs in South Africa and abroad, including Ireland, Gloucestershire, and KwaZulu-Natal. Here are some of Jonty Rhodes' stats during his international reign;

Test statistics

Matches: 52

Inns: 80

Runs: 2,532

Catches: 34

ODI stats

Matches: 245

Inns: 220

Runs: 5,935

Catches: 105

As of 2021, the fielding legend still holds the title for most catches (105) in an innings in ODI since his retirement in 2003. The former player is one of the first batsmen to play the reverse-sweep.

Jonty Rhodes' run out during the 1992 World Cup against Pakistan stunned cricket lovers. He is also among the cricketers with over 5000 runs and above 50 fielding dismissals.

Jonty Rhodes' post-retirement career

The former SA cricketer worked as a coach in the IPL before moving to Sweden to become head coach for the county's junior cricket. Photo: @Lakruwan Wanniarachchi

Source: Getty Images

After quitting active play, the former South African batsman worked as an account executive at Standard Bank. He later became a commentator and coach for the SA national team. In 2013, the retired batsman was appointed brand ambassador to India by the South African Tourism board.

He has been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was appointed fielding coach for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the 2020 IPL season after previously coaching the Mumbai Indians for several seasons. In September 2020, Rhodes made a deal to join the Swedish Cricket Federation as head coach for junior cricket.

Jonty Rhodes' net worth

The former batsman has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2021. He has gathered his fortune over the years as a cricket player, commentator and coach. He also earns from endorsement deals with major brands.

Has Jonty Rhodes ever dropped a catch?

Yes. During the 2003 Cricket World Cup against Kenya, he dropped the catch after a Kenyan player hit the ball midair toward him. As a result, he broke his hand, which led to him withdrawing from the tournament and eventually retiring from ODI.

What is the nickname of Jonty Rhodes?

The cricketer was often referred to as Jonty, The Maritzburg mamba. He used to be fast and good at what he does.

Who is the best fielder in South Africa?

Jonty Rhodes still holds the title of the best fielder in South Africa and globally. The cricket king picked up 105 ODI and 34 Test catches. Currently, AB de Villiers is ruling the game in T20 leagues after retiring from international cricket in 2018.

Jonty Rhodes's impact on cricket during his ten-year reign is still being felt more than 15 years since his retirement. His shining star has never dimed, and he tries his best to pass on the skill to new and aspiring cricket generations.

