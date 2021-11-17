Who is Jacques Kallis? Age, children, wife, gender, profiles, net worth
Jacques Kallis, nicknamed Woogie, is recognized as one of the most renowned all-rounder players in cricket history. This sportsman is a former South African cricketer who became the team's coach and grew up in a period where he had the chance to play with legends such as Ricky Pointing, Brian Lara, and Sachin Tendulkar.
Woogie can play seamers and spinners with ease since he is technically proficient and powerful on both feet. His skills are so impressive that many have asked themselves, are there two Jacques Kallis'?
Jacques Kallis' profile summary
- Full name: Jacques Henry Kallis
- Nickname: Jakes, Woogie, Kalahari
- Famous for: South African former star cricketer
- Jacques Kallis' gender: Male
- Place of birth: Pinelands, Cape Town
- Date of birth: 16 October 1975
- Zodiac: Libra
- Jacques Kallis' age: 46 in 2021
- Nationality: South African
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Jacques Kallis' wife: Charlene Engels
- Jacques Kallis' children: Joshua Henry
- Parents: Henry and Mercia
- Siblings: Janine
- Height: 1,8 m
- Eye colour: Blue/Hazel
- Hair colour: Light Golden Brown
- School: Wynberg Boys' High School
- Occupation: Batting consultant
- Number: 3 (South Africa national cricket team / All-rounder), 3 (Kolkata Knight Riders / All-rounder)
- Net worth: $35 million in 2021
- Instagram: @jacqueskallis
- Twitter: @jacqueskallis75
- Website: kallis.co.za
Jacques Kallis' biography
The SA cricket star began his sports career at Wynberg Boys' High School in Cape Town, South Africa, where he was born and raised. In 2009, the school named the cricket oval after Kallis in celebration of his incredible performance. He made a name for himself on the field at the age of 19, when he had a brief stint with Netherfield CC in England. Woogie made his debut against England the following year, establishing himself as a remarkable all-rounder.
Jacques Kallis' family
Jacques has a close relationship with his father, Henry, who has also served as his primary source of motivation. In addition, Mercia is his mother's name, and his sister Janine, a physiotherapist, performed as a cheerleader for IPL in 2009.
Jacques Kallis' first wife, and only one, is Charlene Engels. Their romance began in September 2014, and they were hitched five years afterwards. The ceremony took place in 2019 in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley near Hermanus.
Jacques Kallis' son, Joshua Henry, was welcomed to the world on 11 March 2020.
Who is the greatest cricket all rounder?
Is Jacques Kallis the greatest of all time? With over ten thousand runs and 250 wickets in Test and ODI cricket, 338 catches, and the most Man of the Match honours in Test cricket history, one would say yes. He raised the bar for all-rounders so high that others have struggled to keep up. From 1995 to 2014, he established the most successful 19-year career of any all-rounder in the history of the sport. Former cricketers such as Kevin Pietersen have referred to Kallis as the finest cricketer ever to play the game. Jacque Kallis' net worth is estimated at $35 million in 2021.
Jacques Kallis' stats
With such a successful cricketing history, we can go on about this superb sportsman for days, but here is a selection of exciting statistics about Woogie:
- Jacques Kallis' batting style: Right hand bat
- Bowling style: Right arm fast medium
- Jacques Kallis' bowling speed: 147.6 Kph
- Playing role: Allrounder
- Jacques Kallis' test centuries: 45
Your favourite all-rounder cricketer has played for the following teams
- South Africa
- Africa XI
- Cape Cobras
- Glamorgan
- ICC World XI
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Middlesex
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Sydney Thunder
- Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel
- Warriors
- Western Province
This talented sportsman has set several records:
- 1st: Most player-of-the-match awards (23)
- 2nd: Most fifties in career (103)
- 2nd: Best strike rate in an innings (5.4)
- 2nd: Hundreds in consecutive matches (5)
- 2nd: Fastest to 13000 runs (269)
Is Jacque Kallis a coach of England?
In 2014, Jacque announced his retirement, playing his final match against Sri Lanka. So, what does Jacques Kallis do now? After he resigned, he went on to coach the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.
What happened to Jacques Kallis?
Woogie was named the SA's national team batting consultant in 2019. Unfortunately, he was disappointed at being driven out of this role after the SA team adopted an affirmative action policy in 2020. He is currently serving as England's batting consultant for the Test series in Sri Lanka.
"I wasn't allowed to be involved because Cricket South Africa said there would be no more white consultants, so unfortunately that fell away."
Sadly, after playing for his country for nearly two decades, the infamous Jacques Kallis has had to bid farewell to the South African cricket team. However, affirmative action legislation requires the sports team to provide more opportunities to the previously disadvantaged community. Luckily for your favourite sports star, Woogie, he has established a relationship with the British cricket team, which may prove to be very fruitful in the future.
