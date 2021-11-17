Who is Jacques Kallis? Age, children, wife, gender, profiles, net worth

Jacques Kallis, nicknamed Woogie, is recognized as one of the most renowned all-rounder players in cricket history. This sportsman is a former South African cricketer who became the team's coach and grew up in a period where he had the chance to play with legends such as Ricky Pointing, Brian Lara, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Man of the match Jacques Kallis of the Thunder poses with his award during the Big Bash League match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder at WACA in 2015. Photo by Paul Kane

Source: Getty Images

Woogie can play seamers and spinners with ease since he is technically proficient and powerful on both feet. His skills are so impressive that many have asked themselves, are there two Jacques Kallis'?

Jacques Kallis' profile summary

Full name: Jacques Henry Kallis

Jacques Henry Kallis Nickname: Jakes, Woogie, Kalahari

Jakes, Woogie, Kalahari Famous for: South African former star cricketer

South African former star cricketer Jacques Kallis' gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Pinelands, Cape Town

Pinelands, Cape Town Date of birth: 16 October 1975

16 October 1975 Zodiac: Libra

Libra Jacques Kallis' age: 46 in 2021

46 in 2021 Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Jacques Kallis' wife: Charlene Engels

Charlene Engels Jacques Kallis' children: Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry Parents: Henry and Mercia

Henry and Mercia Siblings: Janine

Janine Height: 1,8 m

1,8 m Eye colour: Blue/Hazel

Blue/Hazel Hair colour: Light Golden Brown

Light Golden Brown School: Wynberg Boys' High School

Wynberg Boys' High School Occupation: Batting consultant

Batting consultant Number: 3 (South Africa national cricket team / All-rounder), 3 (Kolkata Knight Riders / All-rounder)

3 (South Africa national cricket team / All-rounder), 3 (Kolkata Knight Riders / All-rounder) Net worth: $35 million in 2021

$35 million in 2021 Instagram: @jacqueskallis

@jacqueskallis Twitter: @jacqueskallis75

@jacqueskallis75 Website: kallis.co.za

Jacques Kallis and Charlene Engels shared their vows at a beautiful ceremony near Hermanus in 2019. Photo: @jacqueskallis

Source: Instagram

Jacques Kallis' biography

The SA cricket star began his sports career at Wynberg Boys' High School in Cape Town, South Africa, where he was born and raised. In 2009, the school named the cricket oval after Kallis in celebration of his incredible performance. He made a name for himself on the field at the age of 19, when he had a brief stint with Netherfield CC in England. Woogie made his debut against England the following year, establishing himself as a remarkable all-rounder.

Jacques Kallis' family

Jacques has a close relationship with his father, Henry, who has also served as his primary source of motivation. In addition, Mercia is his mother's name, and his sister Janine, a physiotherapist, performed as a cheerleader for IPL in 2009.

Jacques Kallis' first wife, and only one, is Charlene Engels. Their romance began in September 2014, and they were hitched five years afterwards. The ceremony took place in 2019 in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley near Hermanus.

Jacques Kallis' son, Joshua Henry, was welcomed to the world on 11 March 2020.

Jacques Kallis of South Africa during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Photo by Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Who is the greatest cricket all rounder?

Is Jacques Kallis the greatest of all time? With over ten thousand runs and 250 wickets in Test and ODI cricket, 338 catches, and the most Man of the Match honours in Test cricket history, one would say yes. He raised the bar for all-rounders so high that others have struggled to keep up. From 1995 to 2014, he established the most successful 19-year career of any all-rounder in the history of the sport. Former cricketers such as Kevin Pietersen have referred to Kallis as the finest cricketer ever to play the game. Jacque Kallis' net worth is estimated at $35 million in 2021.

Jacques Kallis' stats

With such a successful cricketing history, we can go on about this superb sportsman for days, but here is a selection of exciting statistics about Woogie:

Jacques Kallis' batting style: Right hand bat

Bowling style: Right arm fast medium

Jacques Kallis' bowling speed: 147.6 Kph

Playing role: Allrounder

Jacques Kallis' test centuries: 45

Jacques Kallis of South Africa is lifted up by Morne Morkel and Graeme Smith during his lap of honour on day 5 of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and India. Photo by Duif du Toit

Source: Getty Images

Your favourite all-rounder cricketer has played for the following teams

South Africa

Africa XI

Cape Cobras

Glamorgan

ICC World XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Middlesex

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sydney Thunder

Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel

Warriors

Western Province

This talented sportsman has set several records:

1st: Most player-of-the-match awards (23)

2nd: Most fifties in career (103)

2nd: Best strike rate in an innings (5.4)

2nd: Hundreds in consecutive matches (5)

2nd: Fastest to 13000 runs (269)

Jacques Kallis of the Thunder bowls during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Thunder and the Perth Scorchers at Spotless Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Matt Blyth

Source: Getty Images

Is Jacque Kallis a coach of England?

In 2014, Jacque announced his retirement, playing his final match against Sri Lanka. So, what does Jacques Kallis do now? After he resigned, he went on to coach the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

What happened to Jacques Kallis?

Woogie was named the SA's national team batting consultant in 2019. Unfortunately, he was disappointed at being driven out of this role after the SA team adopted an affirmative action policy in 2020. He is currently serving as England's batting consultant for the Test series in Sri Lanka.

"I wasn't allowed to be involved because Cricket South Africa said there would be no more white consultants, so unfortunately that fell away."

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher with former batting coach Jacques Kallis (r) during a South Africa training session before the first test match against England in 2019. Photo by Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Sadly, after playing for his country for nearly two decades, the infamous Jacques Kallis has had to bid farewell to the South African cricket team. However, affirmative action legislation requires the sports team to provide more opportunities to the previously disadvantaged community. Luckily for your favourite sports star, Woogie, he has established a relationship with the British cricket team, which may prove to be very fruitful in the future.

