A sweet TikTok video went viral after people watched a man who was dedicated to his role as an uncle

The man was a viral sensation for bonding with his two nieces, who were getting ready to participate in a special event

People were touched to see how eager the proud uncle was to make sure that the two toddlers would do well in their performance

A gent on TikTok became a hit on the internet thanks to his adorable nieces. The uncle shared a cute moment with the two little girls as he was preparing for a competition.

A TikTok video of an uncle catwalking with his nieces in preparation for their pageant went viral. Image: @sisipo_ngqola

The video of the uncle and his nieces received more than 50,000 likes. Many people commented on the video, gushing over the two cuties.

In a TikTok video by @sisipo_ngqola, a man helped his nieces get ready for a pageant. To guide them, he demonstrated the way they should walk by holding their hands and swaying his hips, doing a catwalk. The two little girls eagerly joined in as they practised modelling with their fun uncle.

South Africans were touched by the video of the uncle with his nieces. Image: @sisipo_ngqola

South Africa moved by loving uncle

Many people commented on the video, praising his presence as an uncle. Netizens admired him for spending time with the little girls, helping them prepare for the pageant. Watch the uncle and his nieces below:

annaathabibty💜 gushed:

"My inner child is happy🥺🫶❤️❤️"

princes commented:

"Come take mine to be your mtshana pls 🥰🥰"

Judz_N wrote:

"Oh malume and his future Miss SAs 🥹"

Daniswa asked:

"Malume deserves bottle ye Hennesy nakanjani🥰🥰"

molly_alfreds♥️ added:

"Blessed are the ones who still have brothers, I'm jealous, but loving it 😭😭"

monica💋 said:

"Wooow Malume, I missed out really on family love. Our Uncle was a weapon formed against us, he hated us since we were tolders. Mduduzi Blessing Mpanza I hope you see other Uncles."

Lungile Shezi gushed:

"What a confidence booster 🥺"

user5318217843055 joked:

"Malumeeeeee🥰 iconfidence ne self esteem eyakhwiwa lana no bully will try them 🥰🥰😍:

Smoodza Mbatha joked:

"Malume's cat walk is not make sure😂😂😂but very adorable 🥰"

