A cheeky mom decided to play an innocent trick on her baby boy by participating in a light-switching trend

The adorable infant couldn't comprehend what was going on and had a thousand-yard stare, amusing viewers

South Africans couldn't get over the shocked expression the small child had and complimented him on how cute he was

A toddler was stunned after his mom partook in a light switching trend, and SA loved his reaction. Images: nonofomonchusi

Source: TikTok

A mom decided to play a simple trick on her baby by switching the lights on and off, and South Africa loved his reaction. The infant looked completely shell-shocked for a bit and just stared into the distance. The last few seconds of the clip show that a small smile was creeping in. People couldn't get over his big, adorable eyes and overall cuteness.

A fun mom

TikTokker nonofomonchusi shared the clip of her son with a caption that read:

"Did this trend to my son 🤣🤣"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The child's adorable reaction stole the show. The mom has a few clips of the little boy, and all of them are equally cute. There's a clip of the baby wearing some sunglasses, and as soon as he removes them, his eyes widen.

See the video below:

Mom and son life

There's another clip with the mom and boy in view. The child seems a lot younger than in the clip shared above, but is just as adorable. Outside the mom and son content, the lady shares what she has been up to in her life.

The mom and son have a close bond. Image: Mike Kemp/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Not only is she a mom, but she's a business owner too. The lady runs a celebration service where people can hire her for special occasions such as birthdays and valentines day. South Africans replayed the video she shared over and over again.

Read the comments below:

Cosie1606 said:

"Lol talk about killing the moment the baby was ready to dance 😂 The shock on the face ☺️☺️too cute😂"

Deon mentioned:

"He's like... It's difficult to raise a mother as a single child."

Judie commented:

"Children have to deal with a lot while raising their parents 😀😔"

❤️LadyR -Tumi🇿🇦🇱🇸🇧🇼♥️ shared:

"I didn't do law neh, but I promise you that the time will come for him to revenge, and you will be shouting your lungs out. That time I will definitely take you to court 😂😂 With proof that he learned from you."

Nto N mentioned:

"The eyes are going to come out 😂"

Kabelo Mefane posted:

"The eyes kept getting bigger 😭"

victoria miya said:

"Challenge closed 😂😂😂 I love how the eyes keep getting bigger."

More family-related stores from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that an adorable boy had Mzansi smiling ear to ear after he schooled his mom on the picture reading he brought home from school.

previously reported that an adorable boy had Mzansi smiling ear to ear after he schooled his mom on the picture reading he brought home from school. An adorable toddler had a cute tantrum that involved him throwing a fit next to a little girl and then kissing her on the cheek.

An adorable girl stole the show when she pulled up to an Engen garage in a miniature Jeep, which led to the attendants helping her.

Source: Briefly News