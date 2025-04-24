A woman got incredibly emotional after her boyfriend gave her the surprise of her life by proposing to her

The lady thought that she would be going to a run-of-the-mill graduation photoshoot, but was stunned when she saw what was happening

People across South Africa and the wider internet loved the effort the romantic dude made and praised the couple

A woman couldn't hold back her emotions after being proposed to in an incredibly romantic way. Images: jemxmaxox

Source: TikTok

A lady received the shock of her life after being proposed to in a deeply romantic way. The woman thought that she would be heading to a graduation photoshoot and shared a caption on the clip that read:

"POV: You thought you were going to your grad photoshoot."

The woman was so emotional when she saw her future husband-to-be standing by a sign that said marry me and a trail of flowers leading up to the little platform.

Love is in the air

TikTokker jemxmaxox shared the clip of the event and couldn't believe that it was happening. She shared a description that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The way I didn’t think he would be able to surprise me without me finding out. Little did I know. "

She shared tons of videos about the proposal, showing how happy she was about it.

Watch the sweet video below:

Filled with love

The woman loved her proposal so much that she shared a video on her reacting to the reaction of the proposal. The other content on her TikTok page is of her getting excited to be married and sharing the ins and outs of what she has been doing with her fiancé.

The lady loved every moment of her proposal. Image: Kenji Lau

Source: Getty Images

Speaking of the fiancé, he is an incredibly romantic individual. The lady has shared how he has spontaneously received flowers.

People worldwide loved the video, and some ladies shared how they wished to be next.

See the comments below:

miimi said:

"Zange ngaba happy kanje for a stranger congratulations sisi 🥺❤️"

gos.pin mentioned:

"❤️😅So pretty ❤️❤️ Congratulations beautiful, all the best for your union ❤️"

Jowaka commented:

"The way surprise proposals are filled on my fyp I think one is coming my way but now where is he 😂🎶 I'm single, I'm single again 🎶"

Dallas shared:

"He couldn't do that when she was struggling to get graduated. But now that she accomplish it; is ok to do it? She looks like an awesome Barbara the builder. Crying and everything 🤪🤪🤪"

Danielle posted:

"Always crying for strangers in love while patiently waiting on God for my timing! Congratulations."

Nadine 🇨🇦🇨🇲 said:

'The “what’s this?” got me 😅😅. Soo lovely.. congratulations to you and above all May God bless your future home❤️🙏🏾'

KatieMarie mentioned:

'This ladies and gentlemen “if they wanted to they would “ Congrats!'

More relationship stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a young man in South Africa broke down in tears as he recounted his father's betrayal of his mother.

previously reported that a young man in South Africa broke down in tears as he recounted his father's betrayal of his mother. A woman shared her ex-husband's unpleasant plan to get rid of her after finding love in the arms of another woman.

A Zulu lady and a white man got hitched at a beautiful wedding ceremony, and a drunk uncle stole the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News