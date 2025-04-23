Two res mates decided to help each other out by doing their hair in a clip that had South Africans touched and entertained

One of the ladies has a large following on TikTok and makes a ton of content about herself, either dancing or making humorous videos

People across Mzansi were happy to see the pair share such a good bond, while others wished to join in on the fun

Two res mates did each other's hair in a clip that SA loved. Images: megarh_ngwane, thembeka_19

Source: TikTok

South Africans were touched and entertained when two res mates decided to do each other's hair. The vibey video showed the ladies taking turns on each other and how much fun they were having. Ladies in the comments wanted to join in on the pair's shenanigans and also complimented the final results.

Dual content creators

TikTokker thembeka_19 shared the clip and tagged her roommate megarh_ngwane in the description. The clip shows Thembeka having her hair done by Amanda and enjoying the process. Then, the clip cuts to a random shot of a KitKat, which then cuts back to Thembeka having her hair done. The time then comes for Amanda to get her hair done.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Having fun in front of the camera

thembeka_19 has a knack for creating humorous TikTok videos. Much of her clips are based on a caption she shares. If it's not that, the lady loves showing off the activities she gets up to. One clip shows her fetching wheelbarrows of water containers and other clips are of her showing of her outfits to the world.

The ladies have tons of videos on TikTok. Image: KALA STUDIO

Source: Getty Images

The content Amanda likes to share is similar to the other lady. She loves showing off how she looks and the fun moments she has.

South Africans loved the energy shown in the clip and had some intense fomo.

Read the comments below:

M said:

"Can I be y'all's friend? 😭😭 I'll yap and bring food, and qhaqha all of us when it's time 😭"

Tlaleng Sarah mentioned:

"Please open a business, make money and then share with me. Akere, I gave you guys the idea? I'm not a bad friend 🤣"

Yandie🔥💕🤗 asked:

"Can I please be your Sis? I’ll buy hair hairpiece and clean it afterwards 😂"

prettyakasavage2.4.6 also asked:

"Can I also come to do my hair? Where are y'all located?"

Peanut.!! posted:

"I’m still in high school neh, but I want this when I get to uni 😭(I don’t know how to braid)😭"

rayonblessing shared:

"Someone around Joburg who can do nails? I'll braid🥺"

chulundhlovu mentioned:

"You guys should just open a business, do hair in your spare time apho eres."

More feel-good stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman from Cape Town won hearts online for looking after her late best friend's baby as if it were her own.

previously reported that a young woman from Cape Town won hearts online for looking after her late best friend's baby as if it were her own. A man from Mpumalanga shared how he was able to build a house on an empty plot of land, filled with modern design features.

A bunch of students had an encounter with their neighbour at their gate, who came to confront them about their loud music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News