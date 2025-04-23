An adorable girl stole the show when she pulled up to an Engen garage in a miniature Jeep, which led to the attendants helping her

The mother of the child has posted the clip several times on her TikTok account and runs a business making dresses

South Africans loved how cute the clip was and made hilarious comments about how the child didn't pay

A cute child pulled up to an Engen garage in a small Jeep. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, nhlanhlandlevemalatji

A little girl won the hearts of SA when she rocked up to an Engen garage in her cute miniature Jeep. The petrol attendants gave the child stellar service and cleaned the sweet ride. South Africans loved how the staff treated the child well and gave her the best treatment.

Viral again and again

TikTokker nhlanhlandlevemalatji shared the clip of the act and has done so many times. Scrolling down her profile shows the little girl and the mom wearing matching outfits. The mom runs a vibrant business making dresses and other clothing. Judging by her profile, the video has gone viral before, but this time, tons of South Africans are engaging with it.

Watch the clip below:

Creativity and then some

Tons of impressive creations can be found on the lady's TikTok page. She has tons of clips showing off her embroidery skills. One clip shows the name Mhani Rosie N'wa Mabunda on an item of clothing. Another example of her skills is an embroidered shawl for a person's wedding. Outside the stuff she makes, there are tons of festivities on her page.

The mom loves showing off her creations, and how talented she is. Image: mladenbalinovac

Source: Getty Images

Tons of wedding clips from different couples are peppered throughout her TikTok page. One clip shows a traditional dancer at a wedding.

South Africans couldn't get enough of the clip and loved how cute it was.

Read the comments below:

sonto_9377 said

"Only in the democratic country, of South Africa 😂"

user8512021725143 mentioned:

"Those who were waiting for the payment, let's gether here 😂"

#peyo commented:

"Wow, she must be very happy. Thank you for the beautiful service, guys. You made a child smile 😁"

user1889103476504 posted:

"She will never forget this day in her entire life... Thank you guys for making her feel like the princess she is."

Ndyebo Sergio Maps shared:

"People working at garages are the nicest 👌 🙌 I never wanna mess up with them."

Getoknow said:

"Kids are amazingly adorable. Let's take good care of them, especially us men."

Mrjvk27 commented:

"Well done, guys, you treated the princess very well. I enjoy your service. ✅"

Mom Ka Lwando mentioned:

"Ohhh bethuna love is so beautiful 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Big up to Engen stuff for giving a young girl so much love and respect, indeed South African is a beautiful country."

A young lady decided to do a makeup experiment on her mom and dad, making South Africa laugh in the process.

