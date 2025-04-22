A bunch of students had an encounter with their neighbour at their gate, who came to confront them about their loud music

The polite auntie was met by respectful young men who acknowledged their mistake and apologised in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were deeply moved, praising the students for how they handled the auntie, and taking their hats off to her, for her respectful approach

University life can be hectic, especially for young men. A bunch of students were celebrating one of their birthdays and went a little over the top with the music, creating a doof-doof sound that disturbed the neighbours.

Their clip was shared on TikTok by user @tshepo.hope5, who showed a neighbour confronting the young men about the noise, and them acknowledging their wrongdoing.

The neighbour confronts the students

The clip starts with the neighbour standing at the students' residence gate, politely asking them to please keep the noise down as they head out in a car. The respectful young gents asked her where she stayed, and she showed them that she lived next door. The auntie continued telling them that when the owner turned the house into student accommodation, he promised them there would be no loud music, saying she doesn't mind loud music; it's just the doof-doof that gets too much.

The students apologise, with one telling the neighbour that it's his birthday and that they are in a celebratory mode, hence the loudness. She tells them not to hesitate to come to her if they have any problems, and just before she leaves, the boys joke about walking her dog, and they all chuckle.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

SA loves the auntie

After watching the video, social media users flooded the comment section with many comments about how much they enjoyed the interaction between the students and their neighbour. Many praised the boys, saying their parents would be proud of their respectful manner.

Some gave credit to the auntie, saying the boys responded in the same manner they were approached. Others wished to see more videos like that, saying different races could live happily and peacefully if politicians did not come between us.

User @BAMBER said:

"She's the best. Can we see more of Mrs Doof-Doof?"

User @pilot added:

"We all can live together if there is respect and no political issues, thanks, brothers."

User @Stefano DiMera🇿🇦 shared:

"This aunty was very respectful, that's why she got the respect back."

User @Geotee commented:

"They asked her where she was staying. She said next door. Then later they asked if they can walk her German Shepherd in the morning 😂😂meaning they know each other😂😂Otherwise Gogo is cool❤️🥹."

User @Denise shared:

"Beautiful, no violence, no racial slurs, plain and simple understanding. Well done to both parties, and happy belated birthday to whoever it was 🕺."

User @Mmapule Bodlingwe said:

"She's genuinely kind and not pretending ❤️."

