“Don’t Underestimate Your Efforts”: Student’s Kind Deed for Homeless Man Draws Mixed Reactions
- A student shared a clip of herself gifting a homeless man living on the streets with items to keep him warm during this cold season
- The young lady found the man in his corner, busy setting up his place, and he immediately beamed with joy, as seen in the clip shared on TikTok
- Social media users were deeply moved, praising the student for her generous heart, and others acknowledged her good deed but cautioned her about recording kind gestures
A local lady touched many social media users after using her funds to gift a man living on the streets with items he needed, leaving him excited and appreciative.
The student, TikTok user @missprettyface1, shared her clip on the video streaming platform, attracting many views, likes, and comments from social media users who thanked her for reminding them to help others.
The student gifts the homeless man
The clip starts as the young lady moves towards the man, who is kneeling in the street preparing his meal. As soon as he sees her, his face lights up, as the young lady has brought him food before. She kneels in front of him with a large brown paper bag. While she's still kneeling, the man gets up, puts on socks she bought for him, and then wears his sneakers.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She takes out a fleece blanket she bought to keep him warm in the cold weather. Excited the man stands smiling, covering his body with the black fleece blanket as they chat and laugh. In the comment section, the lady explains that the man does not wish to go back home, but only to visit, saying he simply wants a place to live and a job, as he has experience in painting and tiling.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the student
Social media users soon flooded the comment section, singing the young lady's praise and thanking her for her generosity. Many prayed for God to bless her with the strength to continue with such acts and even advised her to start an NGO. Some acknowledged the good deed but questioned the need to take a video when helping others.
Others, however, encouraged the student to continue filming and posting, saying they had forgotten to help others and that she reminded them to do so.
UserMaHlase💝@angy03 said:
"This is very deep. Don't underestimate your efforts, God will reward you and remember your next generation ♥️."
User @Petunia Phethile added:
"Guys taking pics and videos it's not for clout and show off all the time, sometimes it helps for others to assist if they wish to."
User @DeighJay23 asked:
"Was it necessary to record that though?"
User @P. M. R. commented:
"Be very careful for those who act like they are holy yet do nothing I'm talking about those who will try to oppose you and plz if you can let's talk inbox so that we may help people of God together."
User @Lwandle shared:
"This is such a beautiful deed to watch😭❤️to think I’ve been doing this but this time around on Easter Saturday, I’ll be cooking for the homeless 🥺 May God bless you and your heart❤️."
User @T E E said:
"I love this❤️but leave the camera at home. The man above will reward you in secret🙏🏽."
3 Briefly News articles about kind deeds
- A broke student used her last money to buy a KFC meal for a homeless woman who had not eaten in two days, leaving many social media users touched.
- A kind-hearted final-year student went shopping for groceries and toiletries for 10 homeless people, driving around to find them and giving each their bag, inspiring many online.
- Two final-year students touched many hearts online after sharing that they had gone to the library to escape hunger in their university residence, with many people donating money and groceries.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za