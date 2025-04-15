A student shared a clip of herself gifting a homeless man living on the streets with items to keep him warm during this cold season

The young lady found the man in his corner, busy setting up his place, and he immediately beamed with joy, as seen in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were deeply moved, praising the student for her generous heart, and others acknowledged her good deed but cautioned her about recording kind gestures

A student kneeled before a homeless man while taking out items she bought for him. Image: @missprettyface1

Source: TikTok

A local lady touched many social media users after using her funds to gift a man living on the streets with items he needed, leaving him excited and appreciative.

The student, TikTok user @missprettyface1, shared her clip on the video streaming platform, attracting many views, likes, and comments from social media users who thanked her for reminding them to help others.

The student gifts the homeless man

The clip starts as the young lady moves towards the man, who is kneeling in the street preparing his meal. As soon as he sees her, his face lights up, as the young lady has brought him food before. She kneels in front of him with a large brown paper bag. While she's still kneeling, the man gets up, puts on socks she bought for him, and then wears his sneakers.

She takes out a fleece blanket she bought to keep him warm in the cold weather. Excited the man stands smiling, covering his body with the black fleece blanket as they chat and laugh. In the comment section, the lady explains that the man does not wish to go back home, but only to visit, saying he simply wants a place to live and a job, as he has experience in painting and tiling.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the student

Social media users soon flooded the comment section, singing the young lady's praise and thanking her for her generosity. Many prayed for God to bless her with the strength to continue with such acts and even advised her to start an NGO. Some acknowledged the good deed but questioned the need to take a video when helping others.

Others, however, encouraged the student to continue filming and posting, saying they had forgotten to help others and that she reminded them to do so.

A kind-hearted young lady left a homeless man smiling after gifting him winter items. Image: @missprettyface1

Source: TikTok

UserMaHlase💝@angy03 said:

"This is very deep. Don't underestimate your efforts, God will reward you and remember your next generation ♥️."

User @Petunia Phethile added:

"Guys taking pics and videos it's not for clout and show off all the time, sometimes it helps for others to assist if they wish to."

User @DeighJay23 asked:

"Was it necessary to record that though?"

User @P. M. R. commented:

"Be very careful for those who act like they are holy yet do nothing I'm talking about those who will try to oppose you and plz if you can let's talk inbox so that we may help people of God together."

User @Lwandle shared:

"This is such a beautiful deed to watch😭❤️to think I’ve been doing this but this time around on Easter Saturday, I’ll be cooking for the homeless 🥺 May God bless you and your heart❤️."

User @T E E said:

"I love this❤️but leave the camera at home. The man above will reward you in secret🙏🏽."

3 Briefly News articles about kind deeds

A broke student used her last money to buy a KFC meal for a homeless woman who had not eaten in two days, leaving many social media users touched.

A kind-hearted final-year student went shopping for groceries and toiletries for 10 homeless people, driving around to find them and giving each their bag, inspiring many online.

Two final-year students touched many hearts online after sharing that they had gone to the library to escape hunger in their university residence, with many people donating money and groceries.

Source: Briefly News