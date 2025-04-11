A supportive man agreed to be his girlfriend's mannequin, allowing her to install a wig using glue and style it nicely

The hun shared a video of her boyfriend, who was not enjoying the exercise and shared it on TikTok, showing him ticked off while she was amused

Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comment section with amusing comments, while others questioned how he sat through the whole process

A man agreed to help his girlfriend practice wig installation on him. Image: @pearl.lll4

A wig installation is a process that requires much practice, and if one doesn't have all the tools needed, they have to make a plan. One smart woman did not let not having a mannequin stop her from practising her wig installation and asked her loving boyfriend to be her guinea pig, and he agreed.

The lady, TikTok user @pearl.lll4, shared the video of her man with her wig installed on the platform, and it went viral, attracting thousands of comments from amused social media users.

The woman shows off her man wearing her wig

The clip starts with the guy looking away from the camera and asking her to take it off. She continues filming him while he looks down, refusing to look at her. She eventually convinces him to at least allow her to take a video of her hard work, showing a flawless installation with no glue visible and edges nicely laid.

As she continues filming angles of his face and gorgeous hair, he asks her again to take it off, leaving his girlfriend bursting into laughter as she can't hold her amusement, any longer.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves cute couple

The clip attracted 843K views, 96K likes, and over 2.8K comments from entertained social media users. Many complimented the young lady on her clean and flawless installation, saying how impressed they were. Some advised her to tease her man and tell him that it would take weeks for the glue to come off.

Others shared that he reminded them of American rapper Snoop Dogg, back in the day when he used to curl his long relaxed hair.

A guy reminded people of rapper Snoop Dog after his girlfriend shared a video of him with a weave. Image: @pearl.lll4

User @London said:

"This dude sat through the whole process. I think he's just not happy with the edges, but he likes it😄."

User @Xan added:

"He looks like his gonna start singing 90s R&B."

User @sanele_sax commented:

"My sister was practising putting nails, and I agreed, taking those things off is painful even when she gave me that alcohol-like thing to dip my fingers, NEVER AGAIN!"

User @Ms.Habile asked:

"Ladies what are you doing to your men???!!! 😭Ungamuyeki (don't stop) do it again 🤣🤣."

User @latsi0128 shared:

"Only my brothers will accept this, the sweetest Tswana brothers😂😂😂try this with a Zulu, Tsonga men 🤣."

User @Mathibela Blessing said:

"Those who say he looks like andree300 y'all won't see heaven because wow,😂😂😂 nkare ke ma (they look like the) twins."

