Going to the salon for hair extensions such as braids can be taxing, as salon stylists sometimes make clients work by handing them the hair fibre and requiring them to assist during the process, all while paying the full amount.

A client was captured in a video shared on the TikTok handle @towerhairsalon, refusing to help the salon owner hold the fibre for her plaits, sparking a huge debate online.

The client refuses to help the stylists

In the clip, the salon owner hands the client the fibre, asking her to hold it as she is about to start. The client, however, refuses, shaking her head in disagreement while busy on her phone with both hands.

Shocked, the stylist pauses for a moment before deciding to divide the hair fibre into portions that she would need and places them on the counter before beginning the plaits, while the client remains unbothered, still concentrating on her phone.

SA reacts to the salon owner's request

The clip attracted a flood of comments from social media users, many of whom said the client was not in the wrong. Several advised the owner to purchase a hairpiece stand, suggesting that it would be a good investment for her business.

Others mentioned that their salon time was meant to be about pampering themselves and taking a nap while the stylist worked on their hair, not helping them perform their job. Some were pleased to see someone standing their ground and refusing to do the draining work that clients often endure at salons for hours, all while paying for a service.

A salon owner's post about a client refusing to assist sparked a huge debate about stylists' expectations. Image: ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

User @Bernice Beyea Nwaila said:

"Buy a hairpiece stand. she didn't come there to work, mxm."

User @Gladys Sethole shared:

"It's her right. She paid for the service. get a hairpiece stand."

TUser @iego Petra 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"I love her! Finally, someone fighting for us 🤣🤣🤣🤣Get a hairpiece stand, or get assistance."

User @AusiDee commented:

"Great, can we have more ladies refuse to hold the hairpiece? Yhoo e ya mbhora nna ntho ye (that thing bores me). Please invest in a hairpiece stand. We don’t like it and we pay after that. We need to get an R100 payment for it."

User @Phindile Yende shared:

"Salons should understand that going to the salon for women is their time off, it’s their pamper time. It’s wrong to expect a client to hold a hairpiece! Customers must refuse! Rather take your price up."

User @Julia Galaletsang Matjila said:

"This one time I had to go to the salon with an arm sling to avoid this coz why are we being abused mara😭😭?"

A young lady left the salon in tears after a hairdresser messed up the installation, forcing her to remove it after paying for her time.

A bold client told the salon owner to remove the plaits while she was halfway through the hairstyle, and when the owner asked her why she kept quiet, she said she thought it would come together nicely.

An eight-year-old boy showed off his talent, plaiting knotless braids for a client at her aunt's salon in Cape Town.

