A cute video of a young boy braiding a client at his aunt's saloon warmed the hearts of many Mzansi people

The boy did a stellar job, leaving the client looking gorgeous in the end

Social media users were impressed by his skill and praised the aunt for teaching him entrepreneurship skills at a young age

A boy shows off her talent braiding hair at his aunt's saloon. Image: @myhairpassionsaloon

An adorable boy made braiding hair look easy in a video shared by his relative, who owns a hair salon in Cape Town.

The video caught the attention of many people after it was shared on TikTok by the a.proud aunt, who owns a saloon under her business account handle @myhairpassionsalon.

The boy's fantastic work is on display

The video shows the boy doing knotless braids on a client who sits comfortably at the saloon. It then shows the happy client modelling her gorgeous braids before the camera.

SA peeps express their love for the boy

The video got the boy many compliments from online community members, who praised him for his talent and clean work. Others promised to visit the saloon after seeing him to show support.

User @Mthembu shared:

"The nice thing, he will be buying his favorite Xmas clothes from his pocket 👌."

User @S.eemah_ wished:

"uThixo ambusise❤️may his own a salon one day."

User @Mr Hale joked:

"One man who will get girls without opening his mouth."

User @phingyP promised:

"Wow, that's amazing. I am coming there by December its amazing🥰🤩🤭🤭

User @KayTee🐆 added:

"Teach them young future entrepreneurs 👏👏, well-done, mommy. He will never go to bed without food ene skill sokufaka email (while having a money-making skill) 🫠."

User @Banathi Mtshokotshi commented:

"Hope people will refrain from Labelling him. He is a talented and happy child, let's focus on that and support him where we can as adults ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

