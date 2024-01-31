People were moved as they watched the sweet bonding session the educator provided for the little girl

A woman took to social media to showcase how she braided her student's hair, which left many in awe

Online users flooded the comments with praises for doing the most to make the child feel loved and provided for

Teachers play an essential role in their student's lives as they spend most of their time together. They are often regarded as their parents at school as they help shape and mould their learners for the future ahead of them.

A South African teacher braids her student's hair in a TikTok video. Image: @mhlangajennifer4

Teacher braids pupil's hair in a TikTok video

An adorable video shared by @mhlangajennifer4 on TikTok shows a teacher braiding her students' hair in class, which left social media users in their feelings. The clip has gathered over 296.6 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

In the video, the woman stands at the back of the leaner while the little girl sits as the teacher braids her hair in the classroom. The lovely lady also revealed that she adores her students.

Taking to her TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"Ngiba uMiss wabo ngiphinde ngibe umzali wabo." meaning (I am their Miss, and I will be their parent again."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds generous teacher

People enjoyed watching the educator engage her students; this example touched many, while others acknowledged that they had a bad encounter with their teachers. People praised the woman for making a difference in the younger generation's lives.

Siza Jobe said:

"God bless you sisi akuvikele, ubusiseke, akugcine."

User1335988151353push praised the teacher, saying:

"Good work Mo's."

C'phoky Nails wished the educator well by adding:

"God bless you indeed."

Zanele Dlamini wrote:

"May the good lord continue to bless u for looking after our kids."

Amanda N commended:

"May God bless you and may his grace and mercy fall upon you all the days of your and may your career be fruitful and successful."

Fazlin fisher said:

"You the best teacher ever heart of Gold."

