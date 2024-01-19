South Africans were unimpressed by a teacher who cut a learner's hair because it was colourful

the photo of the incident went viral on X, formerly Twitter, and the image shows a teacher cutting the hair with a pair of scissors

Many netizens were visibly upset and vowed that they would take action if this were their child

SA was angry at a teacher who cut her student's hair. Images: Charday Penn and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were up in arms after a pupil lost much of her holiday hairstyle at the hands of a teacher and a pair of scissors. Many who saw the incident fumed and could not hide how enraged they were.

Teacher cuts a learner's hair in photo

@NtateWilliams posted the image on X, formerly Twitter, which sparked much debate. The schools were recently opened, and it was the first week for primary and high school learners to return to school.

Unfortunately, one of the learners came to school with a hairstyle that did not impress the teacher. The teacher is shown cutting the hair off in the image while the student faces the other way. View the image here:

SA fuming at the incident

South Africans were unhappy with the teacher's actions.

Nomthandazo asked:

"Who gave this teacher permission to just attack the child and cut her hair like this?"

Bontlekgogo said:

"I would have entered the classroom with big scissors and cut the teacher's hair too."

Daisy, Daisy, I'm half crazy pointed out:

"The teacher who cut the child's hair broke the law. The child and parent did not violate anyone's human rights."

Mrs V wrote:

"Teachers can be dramatic. I understand the child broke school rules, but why cut her hair and humiliate her?"

TheWiseMan asked:

"I never understood the purpose of this. Where does hair interfere with teaching and learning?"

