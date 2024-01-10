A TikTok video captures primary school kids getting buzz cuts in preparation for the new school year

The emotional clip of the children getting rid of their hair, especially the girl's got people's attention

It ignited debates about school policies on hairstyles, raising questions about the need for uniformity

A video of emotional kids getting haircuts grabbed Mzansi's attention. Image

Source: TikTok

January is finally here, signalling the start of the school year. Kids and parents are gearing up for the return to classrooms.

Kids bid farewell to holiday hair

As part of the preparations, several kids said goodbye to their holiday hairstyles and were forced to get buzz cuts for the academic season.

The scenes were captured by a family member @annestorh. The little girls are visibly moved by the transformation.

Debating school policies

The clip quickly caught the attention of Mzansi, starting discussions on school regulations concerning hairstyles, especially for girls.

The debates revolve around some schools, aiming to have all learners look the same and prevent any sense of exclusion based on different styles.

Watch the video below:

Hair video spreads on TikTok

The teary haircuts of the kids resonated with over 252,000 viewers. More 200 people flocked to the comments to sympathise.

@sibongilemotha37 stated:

"Why ama cheeseskop kodwa?"

@sitholedibuseng wrote:

"Can't they have flat plaits or something?"

@itss_lesa_m mentioned:

"I'll never understand why some schools don't allow kids to get simple braids."

@edithmabetwa posted:

"No more sparkle braids hairstyles."

@tshego_greens commented:

"My mom did this to me when I started attending school angikaxoli. "

@mpm097 said:

"I mean if some parents cannot afford to braid their kids. Then why punish those who can?"

@kwena_ledwaba added:

"Mara jwale why are the girls getting trimmed aowa."

@mamaomuhle wrote:

"They are so beautiful with no hair.❤️❤️❤️"

