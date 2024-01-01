A big brother showed love for his sister and did her hair after she didn't like the initial one she had

Without much resources, Elvis Chukwudum did his sister justice with a stunning hairdo

The online community reacted with love and support to the heartwarming video

In a viral heartwarming video, a caring brother did his younger sister's hair after she didn't like the one she had. Images: TikTok/ @official_lilvix, Instagram/ @official_lilvix

A TikTok user, @official_lilvix, shared a heartwarming video where his younger sister was upset with the hairstyle she had done for Christmas.

The caring big brother took the initiative to redo his sister's hair and saved the day.

See the stunning hairdo the brother did for his sister

In the video, the young sister can be seen crying because of the initial hairstyle. However, her brother was quick to offer some sweets to calm her down.

With minimal resources, the brother managed to redo her sister's hair, bringing a bright smile to her face.

TikTokkers admired the brother's love for his sister

The video showed sibling love in another light and got over 84k views. Many online users found it to be heartwarming.

@Eve☑️ said:

"The award for the best brother of the year goes to you!"

@KG Fanpage✨ commented:

"Cutest video I have seen on my fyp all day."

@GT Barbie shared:

"Her smile caught my attention ... So sweet."

@Prettygurl said:

"You're such a good brother honestly ."

@Abby day97 commented:

"Wow, you are an amazing elder brother God bless you dear❤❤❤."

@user9148755829308 shared:

"you have the love my little brothers have for medamn soo cute."

@Akosua said:

"She is beautiful fr❤️a video with her and tag me❤️."

@Naomi Abraham commented:

"sweet brother good job. your sister love you so much bro."

