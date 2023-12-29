Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule marked his son's birthday with adorable photos and a heartfelt message

Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule recently celebrated his adorable son's trip around the sun with a heartwarming message.

Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule celebrated his son's birthday. Image: @pule.45

Vincent Pule marks son's birthday

Popular Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule recently headed to his social media page to celebrate his son's special day. The soccer star posted cute pictures of his baby boy and a heartwarming tribute.

Pule who has been hailed for keeping his private life away from social media wished his sweet son well and asked for God to take care of him as he continued to grow. He wrote:

"Happy birthday Son❤️. May the Good Lord protect and guide you. ❤️"

Vincent Pule's followers celebrate his son

Social media users also joined the Orlando Pirates star in celebrating his son's birthday. Many took to his timeline to share sweet birthday tributes.

@karim_kimvuidi said:

"Happy birthday to you little brother."

@olisandah6 commented:

"Happy birthday Maguire ❤️"

@bishop.sekete noted:

"Blessed birthday to the young man more grace for the race"

@katleho_favorncaphe said:

"God bless you we need present fathers in this generation."

@gabadinhomhango wrote:

"@pule.45 happy birthday to pupu junior "

@theboyfromthe_north_rsa added:

"May he have a wonderful blessed one lost of blessing to the big Champ @pule.45"

@rebo53547 noted:

"A happy Blessed Birthday to you my boy. May God continue to bless and protect you ❤️"

@ayahbonga commented:

"The cutest boy! He’s so grown! Happy Birthday to him"

