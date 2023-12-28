Siya Kolisi went with his family to the Alps to enjoy their Christmas holiday

Siya then broke into dance in such a way that his daughter was hilariously embarrassed

Netizens, including legendary Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, laughed heartily at his antics

Celebrities were entertained by Siya Kolisi's dance, which annoyed his daughter. Images: Wikus De Wet/ AFP via Getty Images and @siyakolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrated a cold Christmas in the snow with his family, and in the process, he embarrassed his daughter. He posted a heartwarming video of himself dancing in the snow during their Christmas holiday in the Alps. Their lovely video touched South Africans and left them in stitches.

Siya embarrassed his daughter with his daughter

Kolisi posted the videos on his Instagram page, @siyakolisi. In the video, Siya busts a few dance moves with his daughter looking unimpressed. He comes close to her, and she walks away. In another video, she is seen walking away, and Rachel jokes that he is embarrassing his daughter. He continues dancing with his siblings as they jointly 2embarss" his daughter, lol. Kolisi recently signed with Racing 92 and celebrated Christmas with his family at the famed Alps, where they got into some skiing. View the reel here:

Siya entertains celebrities

Siya's antics attracted a lot of comments from local and international people.

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra said:

“They’re jealous, and they’re getting too old.”

Robot Boii commented:

“Dance class loading. Ready when you are.”

Michnaas remarked:

“You can be a captain of a two-time Rugby World Cup-winning team but still be an embarrassing dad to your kids.”

Katlego Maboe exclaimed:

“Life lives here!”

Comedian Marc Lottering was happy.

“Yaaaaas! Live, baby!”

Daniel_martin_napiya wrote:

“As a father myself, please continue to embarrass them. It’s part of our duty.”

Banele_tshabalala laughed:

“Embarrassed until embarrassed no more.”

A_vwyk wrote a heartwarming message.

“Siya, you’re such a great example of a husband, father and friend, as well as an awesome leader, and I want to thank you. We all should pray for this man to keep his feet firmly on the ground, anchored in Jesus so that he can stay away from the temptations that will surely come into his path.”

