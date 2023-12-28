A SAPS member was allegedly caught with more passengers than his car could hold

The man was travelling on the N2 near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal when he was stopped at a roadblock

The video which emerged showed that more than 9 people, including children in the boot of the car, were in the vehicle

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans defended a SAPS officer who had 11 people in his car. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/X and Nick Dolding

Source: UGC

A South African Police Service member might be in trouble with the law he was sworn to uphold. He was caught on video driving an allegedly road-unworthy car and carrying 11 passengers in the car.

SAPS officer caught with overloaded car

The police officer was driving a Toyota Run X. In the video posted by @VehicleTrackerz on X, formerly Twitter, the driver’s face is obscured, and many people come out of the small car. One of the police officers who are searching the car on the N2 near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal notices children in the boot and exclaims aloud:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“Haibo! Children in the boot? Are these humans or goats?”

Watch the video here:

Netizens jokingly defend the officer

South Africans jokingly said the video was the police officer’s side hustle.

Mlando said:

“Because the government doesn’t pay them enough, what must he do? They don’t qualify for a housing subsidy, so how can they buy nice cars that take five years to pay?”

Smokieh added:

“There are many contributing factors here. If you need a Quantum 15 seater, they tell you to get a letter from the taxi association.”

ServantV pointed out:

“Is it me, or is there bias from the person taking the video? If it were a cop taking a normal person a video, they’d show the face.”

Ntukulu wa Guyu remarked:

“Bheki Cele must not act holier than thou, This government has been treating us like goats in the boot for many years.”

B Ngwenya exclaimed:

“This is not a criminal offence. Issue a ticket. Simple.”

Wisani Teyis theorised:

“What if the poor guy assisted people from the groove during this rainy weather? This thing of saying the car is not roadworthy because the license dis has expired is misleading?”

2 TMPD officers hospitalised after allegedly making illegal U-turn

Similarly, Briefly News reported that two Tshwane Metro Police Department officers were rushed to the hospital after they allegedly made an illegal turn.

The officers reportedly did a U-turn on a solid line, resulting in them colliding with a car. The driver of the other vehicle was also rushed to hospital. South Africans were unsurprised and blamed the TMPD officers for their poor attitude on the roads.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News