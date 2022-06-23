A woman recorded a video of two police officers searching her bag after she told them multiple times to stop

TikTok user @mariussmit949 claims that there was no probable cause for the search and that money was missing after

Some felt the woman should have just let them search while others were fuming after seeing what went on

The people of Mzansi do not trust the SAPS. A lady recorded an incident where she was stopped by police officers who forced her to let them dig through her handbag. The video sparked debate on social media.

While it is no secret that law enforcement is a bit of a joke to the people of Mzansi, they are still around and some are trying to do their jobs.

TikTok user @mariussmit949 shared an eyebrow-raising video showing two police officers searching her bag and she was totally shaken up. She claims they had no right or probable cause to search her and felt extremely violated.

Despite her telling the police officers that they had no right to be doing what they were doing, the two officers persisted and continued to tear her bag apart. Sis claims she was missing cash after the search.

“Nwe need no warrant or even reasonable suspicion to search your bag and steal your cash for lunch. Object and you will be arrested.”

The clip sparks debate, dividing the people of Mzansi

While the situation was clearly traumatic, some felt the lady should not have been so upset if she had nothing to hide. Others were angered by the situation as they feel there is no right to make someone look like a criminal in public when there was no apparent reason to be doing so.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Rochelle felt this was totally uncalled-for:

“I’m sorry, in public? No no no, why did they not take her somewhere? She is calm, no man.”

@lindsay lewis135 wanted more details:

“What led to this search... what happened before this recording? Shame, SAPS is never right in South Africa.”

@fox terrier is all for it:

“100%, I am willing to be searched by the police to make South Africa a safer place... They must make it compulsory to have a form of ID.”

@m power feels the woman should have chilled:

“They can search you, it's OK if you're not doing anything illegal, no worries.”

Video of SAPS officers chasing young woman evokes some hilarious responses from the people of Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi woman decided to get SAPS officer in on a viral TikTok challenge clip that had many laughing at the accuracy the video served. Sometimes you have to take your serious hat off and just have a little fun.

It's no secret that South African police officers are not all in the best of shape… even though round is considered a shape.

TikTok user @sonetadirabehr had SAPS officers pretend to chase her so that she could pull off one of the most original and hilarious ‘run’ viral video challenges. Ups to the police officers for playing along.

