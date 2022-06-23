Many Mzansi citizens still do not understand some of the rules they were forced to follow in high school

A man started a thriving thread for people to share the crazy rules they were forced to follow in high school

From blazers in the blazing heat to not being allowed to fade your hair, people were living under strict rules back in the day

As adults, we can now admit that some of the rules we had to follow at school were ridiculous. Some Mzansi peeps shared the crazy rules they were forced to follow in high school whilst having a good chuckle.

As children, we are told to listen to rules and follow them blindly… that is, until we become adults and wonder why our parents put us through such nonsense.

Twitter user @NkululekoXaba_ started a thread for people to share some of the whack rules they had to follow in high school. Some schools were next level!

“What was the dumbest rule at your high school?”

The people of Mzansi share the rigid and ridiculous rules they were subjected to

Yoh, high school was a ride, neh?! People flocked to the comment section to share the stringency they had to face and still today have no answers for the nonsense rules.

Take a look at some of the crazy rules:

@ThandoGum said:

“In my school: No fades and no tapered pants. Found myself fighting that lady every Monday after a fresh cut.”

@willycactus_ said:

“You are not allowed to take off your blazer no matter how hot it is (kinda liked this one).”

@Ntokii3 said:

“Girls could not wear pants no matter how cold it got. And every Monday and Thursday we had to wear a blazer no matter how hot it got.”

@NkululekoXaba_ said:

@NeoRapetsoa said:

