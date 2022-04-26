An entertaining video of a learner dancing all around his school has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the young gent is seen demonstrating some fancy footwork while gyrating his lower body with great energy

Several impressed South African online users responded to the Instagram post with funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

If there’s one thing many Mzansi peeps love – it’s a good dance video. And one local school kid set the timelines on fire with his out-of-this-world footwork.

A school kid's crazy moves had Saffas entertained. Image: @freshmenmag/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A video was shared on Instagram by @freshmenmag recently and shows the young lad demonstrating some killer moves along the corridor and even on a passageway balcony.

He moves with ease and great energy, sure to catch anyone’s attention.

Several social media users reacted to the post with positive comments, complimenting the scholar and his infectious vibe.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

marcelle.brits shared:

“Speaking as a mother, that is irresponsible and if that kid falls to his death, the school will be blamed. All he is really doing is trying to impress a girl, is my guess.”

obakengtsatsi02 responded:

“School kids are literally the best dancers in our country shame.”

thaaat.nkosi replied:

“Top of the morning.”

pee.jay_3000k commented:

“The first one is almost doing crip walk.”

elchico____za wrote:

“Times have changed.”

kingelihle_myeni99 said:

“High school wasn't this fun in my time.”

justin_man_x wrote:

"Pimeville soweto mshukantambo Secondary school."

Video of Mzansi learner dancing while taking out the trash is a whole mood

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans don’t need an occasion or specific reason to dance or have a good time, wherever there is music, they will be sure to create their own vibe. The perfect example is of a young man who busted some killer moves on his way to take out the trash.

In a video posted by @kulanicool on Twitter, the lad, dressed in school uniform, can be seen pushing a wheelie bin while he breaks down some moves along to the music.

The video has won over the love of many Mzansi online users who were pleasantly impressed with the talented dancer.

Source: Briefly News