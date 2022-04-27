A hilarious video of a grown man partying in a uniquely affectionate manner has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, he is seen dancing with a drink in hand as he blows kisses with great enthusiasm before placing his bottle in his shirt

South African social media users poked fun at the gent’s fun night out as they reacted with banter and jokes

There is something about going out to groove that just unleashes a whole different side to people both young and old.

In a video shared online by Team Delela on Facebook, an evidently happy and grown man is seen dancing with a drink in hand at party with several other peeps.

An unbothered gent partied up a storm recently. Image: Team Delela/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He dances and does his thing while blowing kisses with great energy to an unidentified person – well that’s if he even was blowing them to anyone.

He then places his drink inside his shirt and closes his eyes as he bops his head to the music with a big smile on his face. While it is not exactly clear what was going on, this gent seems happy and perhaps that’s all that really matters.

Entertained Saffas flocked in on the post to share their witty and funny commentary in response to the video.

Mbhoni Witness commented:

“I'm unable to can understand the language but it has something to do with love.”

Sipiwe Sachi Hankins said:

“His ancestors watching him.”

Bhekizizwe Mbatha wrote:

“He was a ZCC before.”

Latoya Edith Wilson shared:

“Y'all come get your uncle from father said.”

Bonolo Nolwazi Ntshanana responded:

“That moment when he puts his Savannah inside his shirt and starts listening to the sounds from his drink.”

Marriette Mphahlele replied:

“A whole father to somebody.”

Millicent Ramzy Ramatong said:

“He has never drank in life and is the day that the Lord has made period!!!!”

