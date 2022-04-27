Somehow a homeless man managed to get himself a Xbox and a boujee TV and has decided to spend his days' gaming

A popular Facebook page shared the hilarious clip expressing their disbelief in what they had just seen

The people of Mzansi weighed in with many extremely impressed by the homeless man’s gaming setup

You see many eye-opening things on the streets of Mzansi, but a homeless man jamming Xbox on a styling flatscreen TV, now that is definitely a first.

A homeless man has left people shocked after seeing his gaming station. Image: Facebook: Tattoos

Source: Getty Images

Homeless people get creative with trollies and all sorts of things but never would you expect to see a gaming set up on the side of the road with a beggar playing on it, would you?

Facebook page @Tattoos shared the clip of the homeless man and his gaming setup to their page. The man has impressively hooked the boujee TV and his Xbox up to some sort of power supply which he has neatly encased on a movable station.

We have to give it to the man, it is hella impressive!

Saffas laugh uncontrollably at the helmsman’s impressive set-up

While many had thoughts as to where the man got all of this from, they could not help but have a good chuckle. Many were impressed by the man’s creativity.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Jun Cai said:

“Where is he getting power from lol”

Rene Johnson said:

“Xbox gee you're good can’t even see the console.”

Grant Millar said:

“I've spent so many hours playing this game (fight night). ”

Asad Ullah said:

“He's playing Xbox on a Sony display.... Sheesh”

JhamNonel Lofi said:

“Xbox can make people homeless but your soul and happiness is saved nice one G!”

BI Phakathi stuns Mzansi with generosity in viral homeless video

In other news, Briefly News reported that entrepreneur and motivational speaker BI Phakathi took to Facebook with a video in which he buys groceries for homeless people and Mzansi is blown away by his act of service.

In the four-minute and 15-second video, Phakathi is seen approaching homeless people and asking them what they need. The homeless were astounded and initially confused as they had never been shown such generosity.

Phakathi captioned the viral video which received 10k views and 1.3k comments on social media:

“He Made Everything Free In The Shop for Homeless People.”

Source: Briefly News