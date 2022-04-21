A video of a young man calling the South African Police Services emergency line while having fun at groove was shared online

The clip shows @kgothatsoworldwide partying it up with his friends as she shouts loudly about his intentions to call the cops

Mzansi social media users were left concerned and amused by the gent’s questionable yet brave move

A young man had such a great time during a night out with friends, he had just had to let the law authorities know about it.

A video shared on Instagram by @freshmenamapiano shows the gent with the handle @kgothatsoworldwide partying it up with his friends as he dials the South African Police Service emergency line, 10111.

A young man gave the cops a courtesy call to let them know he was having a jol. Image: @kgothatsoworldwide/Instagram, @freshmenamapiano/Instagram

He can be seen and heard dancing and shouting at the top of his lungs that he is calling the police. The post was captioned:

“He literally called the police.”

Many South African online users left amused by the young man’s stunt, with others concerned his antics may land him in trouble one day. Check out the video and the comments below:

unofficial_ash1709 remarked:

“His phone almost got taken away, boy.”

Baemaphs asked:

“Don’t you get arrested for this?”

slovo6673 said:

“And the day you need them for real, they won't come.”

emjay_the_hype_mc commented:

“This is so stupid. That operator would be pissed and not answer the next caller, or someone with a real emergency could be waiting in line to report some serious issues... Eish.”

yungicyy_ wrote:

“This is SA! The officer answered and started to dance.”

_mssstr.kandie responded:

“@its.blackjocker I remember just after y’all left Parkview, somebody did this for real, I won’t forget that moment.”

betty.betss replied:

“Piano is gonna make us lose our minds.”

