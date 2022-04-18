A video of a group of children participating in a running race is circulating on social media

In the clip, the group is seen taking off at the signal of the "race co-ordinator", however, one little boy is left far behind but continues nonetheless

Mzansi peeps were both inspired and amused by the champ’s spirit and responded with funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An adorable video of a little running at his own pace during a race spread good feels on the social media streets.

A little boy showed great spirit during a running race he participated in. Image: @Auntydiski/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user and football content creator, Aunty Diski (@Auntydiski), which shows a group of youngsters gathering at the starting line. They take off with great speed at the signal of the "ref".

A little champ is seen left far behind by the other children but continues to run his race to the best of his ability.

“You won’t see anything on the internet today better than this,” Aunty Diski captioned the tweet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Saffas responded with cute and funny commentary to the boy’s undying spirit in the video:

@illythehost said:

“This is so sweet, it gives that Manchester United vibes trying to hit back the top 4.”

@Gilbert03519342 wrote:

“This made my afternoon.”

@Masterwigs00 responded:

“If 'soldier on' was a person.”

@BuyiTful shared:

“Everyone disappeared but he carried on. So cute.”

@Peabss commented:

“Never say die, Duracell Bunny.”

@MkhabelaTony reacted:

“I love this, complete your own race.”

7-Year-old fastest boy in the world can run 100m in 13.48 seconds

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that Rudolph Ingram, aka Blaze, has already become a household name because he is on set to become the fastest man on the planet.

The seven-year-old has been compared to Usain Bolt for his speed on the track.

He has recorded his best time, running 100 metres in 13.48 seconds. Usain Bolt’s record and the young boy’s target to beat was 9.58 seconds. Rudolph’s proud dad, Rudolph Senior, aka Coach Kool, has been posting on Instagram about his son’s achievements.

Source: Briefly News