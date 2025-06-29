A young South African woman from Johannesburg shared how a Boko Haram syndicate had followed her since 2019

She remembered having to numb her trauma caused by her family with illegal substances and religiously attending nightclubs with friends

The youngster also highlighted the South African Police Service in the horrific events she experienced

A South African lady, Aarin Strydom, shared a playlist with 10 parts on TikTok explaining her trafficking experience.

The youngster remembered being targeted by a White man who worked with a group of foreign men sitting in a van outside of a popular nightclub, Toy Toy, in 2019. She was followed to the bathroom, but managed to escape.

One of the people involved in the syndicate was her Indian drug dealer, Romeo Boy, who later became her partner after she broke up with her boyfriend. Strydom was unaware that Romeo was into trafficking until things got sour between them.

Lady shares experience of being targeted by Boko Haram syndicate

A young woman, Aarin Strydom from Johannesburg, stunned South Africans with her jaw-dropping story of being targeted by Boko Haram from 2019 to 2023. After breaking up with Romeo Boy, she got back together with her old boyfriend.

The pair had been broken up for eight months after a messy fight. Strydom invited her man over to her luxurious estate, but moments after he arrived, they experienced a break-in.

Three men who wore face masks assumed she was alone and attacked the boyfriend by stabbing him a few centimetres away from his heart. The intruders vanished after the attack, and Strydom’s panic alerted her neighbours, who came running to help.

Her boyfriend’s lungs started to shut down, and he was rushed to the hospital. Strydom realised that her dog, money, laptop and 75-inch plasma were stolen.

Finding out about the Boko Haram syndicate

She panicked even more and conducted an investigation, as the estate was a very expensive and luxurious one for it to experience such violence. During her digging, she found out from the head of security that members of a Boko Haram syndicate were living in the estate.

The place was filled with single moms and women who lived alone. Strydom realised that one of the houses opposite hers was occupied by members of the syndicate.

The head of security also informed her that those members refused to use the allocated electronic security system as it picked up their information, including fingerprints. The Boko Haram crew once threatened security personnel with AK-47 guns when they were asked to follow procedure.

Escaping the trafficking attempt by the Boko Haram

Strydom waited for her boyfriend to return home and moved out of the estate. They moved in with her partner's parents, as they had eight months before the incident.

She last saw or heard from those linked to the syndicate in 2023 when she was threatened for exposing some of the drug dealers they worked with. Today, Strydom is in a much better place and is no longer on drugs.

Her boyfriend, however, is not doing well as the experience scarred him mentally. At some point, Strydom wanted to open a case, but she was advised by the Hawks not to because SAPS and other politicians were a part of the syndicate.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to woman almost trafficked by Boko Haram

Social media users were stunned by the woman’s story and commented:

@Carey Victor said:

“I really thought Lombardy was a good estate. I had a friend who stayed there. The house was massive. That’s crazy. It feels like they don't vet the security properly.

@Kgali.M🦋was stunned:

“This is a lot, man, like what do you mean you were being watched for eight months?”

@🧚🏾‍♂️ realised:

“Living alone as a woman in this country is so scary.”

@nahhdontstressgirly commented:

“And people say I’m too paranoid about my safety. Now I’m like you see why I worry about everything?”

@Aura assumed:

“Security was probably part of it.”

@$trydeezy confirmed:

“They were!”

