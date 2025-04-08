South Africans were appalled to learn new information about the viral Bergview College assault case

News about the government spreading false information reached the people of Mzansi, who are now calling for a national shutdown

Parents are not comfortable sending their children to school due to the chaotic circumstances surrounding Cwecwe’s case

South Africans came together on the first day of hearing about Cwecwe’s bizarre assault story and planned mass protests.

South Africans are planning an emergency national shutdown due to the chaotic circumstances surrounding Cwecwe's case. Image: @Armand Burger

Source: Getty Images

Nobody is sure who the perpetrator is, not even Cwecwe herself, as it is alleged that she was drugged.

SA calls for national shutdown

Mzansi was disappointed after reaching another dead end, with many conspiracies spreading online. Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, last week, informed South Africans that the principal of Bergview College had finally taken the DNA test.

Things became chaotic when Cwecwe’s mother was told that the principal had not agreed to get his DNA sampled, and later revealed the names of the brigadier and police who confirmed the news. Mzansi is now planning a national shutdown as children return to school today.

Many parents are scared of sending their children to school amid rising assault cases happening on school grounds. Mzansi urged for an emergency national shutdown to bring awareness to the issue.

After Cwecwe's story went viral, South Africans called for more investigations at her former school, Bergview College, since the incident allegedly occurred there. The principal initially resisted being investigated and protested the idea of having his DNA sampled.

The caretaker and the principal were the first suspects on the list and it was reported that both of their tests did not match the samples collected, which caused an uproar among social media users and the rest of South Africa.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Minister of Police in deep waters

An article by Bona Magazine stated that it is alleged that the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, lied about the Bergview College principal agreeing to take a DNA test. One station commander confirmed that no DNA samples were collected, which angered South Africans.

Mzansi plans national shutdown

South Africans were angered by the discovery and planned a national shutdown for today:

Mzansi was displeased after false information was spread about Cwecwe's ongoing case. Image: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

@Thandie suggested:

“Children should not go to school tomorrow until our voices are heard.”

@Likco_ was worried:

“How are kids going back to school tomorrow?”

@Neo M💕💕 wrote:

“All I'm gonna say is that parents should send their kids to school at their own risk. What's happening in our country right now is scary, kids aren't safe!”

@Lu-Ngwane announced:

“08 April is the national shutdown.”

@Thatohatsi commented:

“I never bought the story of this guy submitting his DNA in the first place. That was too good to be true.”

Young girls hold peaceful protests in EC

A group of young South African girls held a peaceful protest in one village in the Eastern Cape. Their no viral video posted on TikTok that touched many hearts, as children should not beg or fight for safety. The youngsters dressed in white clothing and held up signs as they fought for justice.

