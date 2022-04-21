A video of a woman almost injuring herself while trying to do the Trigger Challenge has been circulating online

The clip shows her attempting the popular dance routine while wearing high heels before stumbling and landing on the floor

South African online users were left in hysterics as they responded with banter to the woman’s failed attempt

A video of a woman’s failed attempt at the trendy Trigger Challenge left Saffas fighting the urge to burst into laughter.

Taking to TikTok, @dellalee_1 shared a video of herself doing the popular “sneeze and leg shake” dance move. However, the execution didn’t play out as planned as she soon loses her balance while attempting the leg shake while wearing heels.

A woman almost broke her ankle attempting the popular Trigger Dance Challenge. Image: @dellalee_1/TikTok

The woman embarrassingly falls to the ground during her dance routine and quickly gathers herself before the clip ends. Poking fun at her own blooper, she captioned the post:

“Drafts. Can someone tell me what just happened here?”

The video has gained a lot of traction and peeps responded with laughter and sarcasm at the amusing stunt.

Ursula B wrote:

“Epic fail.”

Slie Maphumulo replied:

“Kanto wena wenzani vele uzophuka.”

Deez responded:

“When they say break a leg, they didn’t mean it like that.”

Makubu Moloi commented:

“You added vosho mntase.”

Thee Cindy Smith said:

"The Lord knows how much he needed you to be in this app to bring us joy! Are you okay?”

user2147949458902 reacted:

“Vosho happened.”

LifeIsAParadox remarked:

“That was a sign to stop ma'am.”

Woman dancing on the table gets hit in the head by ceiling fan

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on another woman who displayed the true spirit of a performer after suffering an unexpected blow to the head during a funny dance routine.

The video was shared online by web influencer @kulanicool and shows the young woman jumping on top of a table as part of her dance before getting hit on the head by the ceiling fan.

Like a true champ, she gets off the table and continues with her routine like nothing ever happened. Kulani captioned the photo:

“Moral of the story: Stay in your lane.”

