Woman Dancing on the Table Gets Hit on the Head by Ceiling Fan, She Continues Like Nothing Ever Happened
- A video of a woman getting hit by a ceiling fan while recording a dance routine has been doing the rounds online
- In the clip shared by web influencer @kulanicool the woman is seen busting some moves before suffering a bang to the head
- Instead of stopping to nurse her injury, she continues doing her thing for the camera, and peeps were left in stitches
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A woman displayed the true spirit of a performer after suffering an unexpected blow to the head during a dance performance.
The video was shared online by web influencer @kulanicool shows the young woman jumping on top of a table as part of her dance before getting hit on the head by the ceiling fan.
Like a true champ, she gets off the table and continues with her routine like nothing ever happened. Kulani captioned the photo:
“Moral of the story: Stay on your lane.”
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Mzansi online users couldn’t help but laugh and ridicule the young woman’s blunder. Check out some of their comments on Twitter:
@ThesameSivu responded:
“Lol! okay, I think this is the funniest sh** I have seen this year.”
@Black_JuticeSA said:
“That breathe out and in at the end.”
@MagwacaRefentse wrote:
“One thing about her though, she is going to finish what she started. Spirit of a true performer.”
@Sfiso_Mahlangu1 commented:
“Moral of the story: Act like it never happened and move on!”
@anele_MD replied:
“Yazi ukuphapha.”
@dynagbnnmm reacted:
“Damn I can’t stop laughing Lord help me.”
@Sbue_Ndlovu said:
“There is more into it. Life is not easy just soldier on.”
@Mugaza11 asked:
“How do u keep a straight face after that???????”
Girl’s unusually hilarious dance moves leave SA laughing out loud
Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video, Mzansi shows her love: “This granny is a whole mood”
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a South African social media user @_Spicybeetx brought a golden oldie back to the Twitter timelines and peeps love it just as much as when it first dropped.
A video of a young girl pulling some eye-brow-raising yet hilarious dance moves was re-shared online recently. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio while confidently hyping herself up.
@_Spicybeetx said the video has been living rent-free in her mind and it seems her followers can’t help but agree.
Source: Briefly News