A video of a woman struggling to get the hang of how to work an indoor skydiving simulator has left Saffas with bellyaches from laughter.

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user @Ditabe_ and shows the woman with her instructor inside the vertical wind tunnel that moves air up in a vertical column.

A woman struggled to get the hang of an indoor skydiving simulator and the video has peeps cracking up. Image: @Ditabe_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man shows the woman what to do by falling forward into the air, causing him to "float". The woman attempts to follow suit, but appears to struggle to allow herself to “fall forward and float”. With the assistance of the man, they try several times to get her to float on the force of wind being generated vertically, but they struggle greatly.

Mzansi peeps had a field day with the post as they responded with laughter and witty comments poking fun at the incident.

@LeratoMaleke12 commented:

“Tjooo hle I'm corpse.”

@LEZZ_L responded:

“Ngathi ba mu keepa Madimoni.”

@Lmao_elove

“He/she held on to gravity like nobody's business.”

@DlaminiGcino said:

“Ukuthanda izinto ezingakuthandi.”

@Gerald_Mohayeng reacted:

“Me vs Mjolo.”

