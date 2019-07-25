Buhle Samuels: husband, Instagram, wedding, age, net worth and more

Buhle Samuels is a South African actress and television personality. She is best known for playing Matshidiso Mofokeng on Muvhango and Zandile on IMBEWU: The Seed. These popular local soap operas air on SABC2 and e.tv, respectively.

Buhle Samuels donning a green and black top. Photo: @buhlesamuels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You should consider following Buhle Samuels on social media. She among the best female actors of this generation. Many people outside South Africa know her because most of TV novellas she has acts in are famous in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and more countries in the southern parts on Africa. Discover more about actress Buhle Samuels below:

Profile summary

Full name Buhle Samuels Gender Female Famous as Matshidiso Mofokeng from Muvhango and Zandile from IMBEWU: The Seed Date of birth May 25th, 1990 Age 32 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Raised at Pretoria North, South Africa Nationality South African Career Actress, musician, dancer, and model TV shows Imbewu, Muvhango Parent's names Unknown Sister Mbali Samuels Brother None Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Thando Sonqishe Children None (as of December 2022) Height 178 cm Net worth Approx. $500,000 Instagram @buhlesamuels Twitter @BuhleSamuels_ Facebook @BuhleSamuelsPage

Buhle Samuels' biography

The actress was born and raised in Soweto, but raised in Pretoria North, South Africa. Buhle’s mother is a nurse in Saudi Arabia. She watches the news and they often comunicate via the phone. Buhle has never revealed her dad to the public.

Are Mbali Samuels and Buhle Samuels related?

The actress has an older sister named Mbali Samuels.

What is Buhle from Imbewu's age?

Buhle Samuel's age is 32 years as of December 2022. She was born on May 25th, 1990.

Buhle in black attires. Photo: @BuhleSamuelsPage, @buhlesamuels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career history

Buhle Samuels hosted the breakfast show on Africa Magic, a channel owned by M-Net. In 2014, she got more famous when she was playing the role of Matshidiso Mofokeng on the SABC2 flagship soap opera, Muvhango.

Before she was found most suitable for the role, many South African television personalities and actresses had auditioned for the same role with no success.

In an interview with Metro FM’s Morning Fixx, Ms Samuels explained enjoyed acting as Matshidiso, who is a vindictive character. However, she said that in real life, she is the complete opposite of Matshidiso.

Buhle continued to say that she is sweet and does not know how to be mean; thus, it was a bit challenging for her to emulate a character like that and make it believable. This made the experience cool and fun.

The actress mentioned that she’d love to dabble in behind-the-scenes work, like being a director and growing as an individual in the industry.

The producers of Muvhango had witnessed Buhle Samuels audition for the Lion King but found her talent and skills suitable for the role of Matshidiso.

Buhle rocking designer clothes. Photo: @buhlesamuels, @BuhleSamuelsPage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At the 2nd Annual Royalty Soapie Awards in 2015, she was nominated for ‘Best Newcomer’ in regards to her role on Muvhango. However, she lost the award to Izak Davel who acts as Bradley Haines on SABC3’S Isidingo.

The actress left Muvhango after featuring on the show for four years. She refuted reports that she was difficult to work with. Buhle said she quit the show to experience change and adventure, and to work on her music career.

Buhle's current TV show

In 2019, she joined the cast of the thrilling e.tv’s, Imbewu: The Seed, where she acts as Zandile. The show is about an ambitious business tycoon with the determination of becoming the first South African Black oil baron.

He desires to pass down this legacy to his four children, but then things take an unexpected twist. The man discovers that he is sterile, meaning that he is not the father of his alleged children. Shockingly, the children are the by-product of a union between his brother and wife.

Buhle is described by e.tv as a beauty with high standards and good moral code. She is kind, supportive, but she is also assertive and an independent woman who knows how to put Ngcolosi in his place.

What is Buhle Samuels' net worth?

She is worth around $500,000.

Buhle Samuels' dancing passion

Buhle Samuels enjoys attending dance fitness classes to keep her body fit and great. She also posts her sessions regularly on her Insta stories. Buhle Mkhize twerking videos may be non-existent, but Ms Samuels dancing and twerking videos are available on different social media platforms.

Buhle wearing leather pants, black and white tops, and heels. Photo: @buhlesamuels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Buhle Samuels' wedding

Buhle Samuels married Thando Sonqishe. They held a private wedding on May 2nd, 2022. The actress said in 2016 that she would settle down with a kind, respectful, ethical, and down-to-earth man.

Who is Buhle Samuels' husband?

The public knows little about Thando Sonqishe. His name was mentioned in the 2017 OR Tambo International Airport heist, where millions in foreign currency were stolen.

Does Buhle Samuels have a child?

Buhle Samuels and Thando Sonqishe do not have a child (as of December 2022). They couple has never mentioned plans of wanting one soon.

Why Buhle Samuels called out a man who offered her R25k

In 2017, the actress shamed a 44-year-old man called Paul Dominick for requesting her sexual favors. The man sent her an email and offered to pay her R250,000 for one night of pleasure. She was so angry that she took it to Instagram and posted a screenshot of Paul’s email. Buhle told her followers that she was not for sale and asked men to stop objectifying women.

Is Buhle Samuels alive?

Following the sad news concerning the death of Buhle Bhengu in 2019, some people thought it was Buhle Samuels due to their similar names (Buhle Buhle). However, it should be noted that their surnames are different. Sadly, Buhle Bhengu passed away while working on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. The cause of her death is believed to have been TB.

Buhle Samuels' Instagram pictures

Buhle is one of SA's curviest female celebrities. She always looks stunning on social media and does not shy away from flaunting her beauty. Below are some of Buhle Samuels' best Instagram pictures:

1. She looks good with bodycon dresses.

Buhle wearing short bodycon dresses with heels. Photo: @buhlesamuels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Buhle's curves show in bodycon dresses without her trying too hard. The actress' loves how these dresses reveal her cute hourglass body shape. She often completes her look with gorgeous pieces of jewelry and heels.

2. The actress loves maxi dresses.

Buhle Samuels rocking long maxi dresses. Photo: @BuhleSamuelsPage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Buhle also wears long because they are comfortable, unique, flirty, subtle, and flow gorgeously from the neck to toe. Maxi dresses have been in fashion for years. The actress usually ups her feminine factor with earrings.

3. Buhle likes long bodycon dresses

The actress donning long bodycon dresses. Photo: @buhlesamuels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Buhle's long bodycon dresses show her elegance and love for fashion. The actress usually matches her clothes with black or blonder wigs and high heels. The lady loves long hairstyles because they enhance her beautiful face.

4. She looks great in two-piece styled attires.

Buhle wearing black and white two-piece styled attires. Photo: @BuhleSamuelsPage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Two-piece styled attires provide effortless elegance to a non-conservative modern woman. You will often seen Buhle wearing this clothes with expensive sneakers and heels on Instagram. She also loves small purses and handbags.

Facts about Buhle Samuels

She does not talk much about her family in public, especially her father.

Buhle has been in the acting industry for around eight years (as of 2022).

Her first TV show was Muvhango on SABC2 (2014 to 2018).

Mzansi celebrates with Buhle Samuels for moving to the next stage of her life. The actress is officially off the market, and her acting career is also blossoming. Buhle has millions of followers on social media who believe in her art and talent.

READ ALSO: Jekalyn Carr’s bio: age, career, family songs, record label

Briefly.co.za shared Jekalyn Carr’s biography. The American actress/gospel singer earned eight Billboard #1’s before age 21.

Some of Carr’s most famous songs are You’re Bigger and You Will Win. The lady was nominated for a Grammy for Best Gospel Album in 2021/22.

Source: Briefly News