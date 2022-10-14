Nqobile Ndlovu (Khanyo from Imbewu): age, career, accident, TV shows

Nqobile Ndlovu is a popular South African actress and singer. She is known for her remarkable role as Khanyo Bhengu on Imbewu. Through her role in the drama series, she has stolen the hearts of many fans. Catch a glimpse of her exciting life and learn what tickles the Mzansi actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nqobile Ndlovu is a popular South African actress and singer. Photo: @unqohndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since her debut in the entertainment industry, Nqobile has proven her acting talent and skills. She has been featured in other shows, such as Uzalo in 2015 and Ingozi. As a result, she has grown her net worth from her career as an actress and singer. Nqobile Ndlovu's net worth is estimated to be $25–$50K.

Nqobile Ndlovu's profiles and bio

Full name Nqobile Ndlovu Year of birth January 11, 1994 Age 28 years in 2022 Birthplace Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality South African Gender Female Famous as Actress, model, and singer Education qualification Chemical engineering (UNISA) Height 1.65 m Instagram @unqohndlovu Net worth $25,000 to $50,000

Nqobile Ndlovu's age

As of 2022, her age is 28 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What is the real name of Nokukhanya in Imbewu?

Her birth name is Nqobile Ndlovu. Some of her stage names are Khanyo from Imbewu and Nobuhle Zungu from Ingozi.

How old is Khanyo from Imbewu?

Nqobile Ndlovu has been featured in other shows, such as Uzalo in 2015 and Ingozi. Photo: @unqohndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress was born on January 11, 1994, in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal. She is 28 years as of 2022.

Career

Her acting career commenced unexpectedly, where she skipped some of her chemical engineering classes at UNISA to attend Uzalo auditions. She traveled to Durban for the auditions, which was a success. In 2015, she made her debut in Uzalo.

The actress was born on January 11, 1994, in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @unqohndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I was doing chemical engineering. I missed some classes for Uzalo auditions in Durban, and I don't regret it because that marked the beginning of my journey as an actress.

The following year, she decided to push her career to the next level by auditioning for a role on Ingozi. Luckily, she scooped the role; since then, she has been soaring high in her career.

Interestingly, her parents wanted her to pursue a white-collar job. Instead, she decided to follow her dreams and become an actress. Here are some of Nqobile Ndlovu's TV shows:

Uzalo as a choir member

as a choir member Ingozi as Nobuhle Zungu

as Nobuhle Zungu Imbewu as Khanyo Bhengu

Nqobile Ndlovu's accident

Accidents are inevitable, and in 2018, the actress found herself in one. She was driving in Umlazi's Mega City from a gig in Port Shepstone, KZN, when she came across a drunk pedestrian. In a bid to avoid hitting the drunken person, her car overturned. Luckily, she was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan. Her sister shared the information and said:

We're grateful that she's critical but alive.

Nqobile Ndlovu's TV roles

The actress has grown to become a sensation to many people. In her role on Imbewu, Khanyo encounters numerous challenges as she gets ready for her wedding. Her mother, Madonsela and aunt MaZulu, are always in disagreement on every tiny thing. Khanyo and her husband-to-be agree to hire the services of a wedding planner for peace's sake.

Nqobile Ndlovu's pictures

Here are some pictures that the actress has been posting on her Instagram platform.

Nqobile looking stunning in her acting roles

Khanyo encounters numerous challenges as she gets ready for her wedding on Imbewu. Photo: @unqohndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nqobile always has a way of jellying in with her characters and making her fans fall in love with them. This is the case, especially for her role in Imbewu as Khanyo Bhengu.

If happiness was a person

In 2018, the Nqobile Ndlovu was involved in an accident. Photo: @unqohndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress does not fail to enjoy every moment as it comes. Her smile is admirable as evident in most of her pictures.

Out and about

Nqobile Ndlovu made her debut in Uzalo in 2015. Photo: @unqohndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A little sunshine is good for the soul. Nqobile loves and enjoys spending time outdoors when she is not working.

Nqobile Ndlovu is one of South Africa's rising stars in the entertainment industry. Her zeal, hard work, and passion for acting have made headlines. The sky is the only limit for the actress.

READ ALSO: Who is Tina Dlathu? Biography, age, husband, career, TV shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Tina Dlathu, an upcoming South African actress.

She gained fame across the country after being cast to portray Khwezi Hlope's role in The River season five. She is also actress Sindi Dlathu's younger sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News