Who is Luyanda Shezi? Age, boyfriend, parents, education, profiles, net worth

Luyanda Shezi is an upcoming South African actress who previously played Gugu in a minor part on the e.tv series Rhythm City. In the play Who's Next, she played Khensani. The first significant role she received in DiepCity catapulted her to fame.

Luyanda's original plan was to become a lawyer, but she changed her mind after discovering her passion for acting. Today, she is one of the highest-rising young stars in the South African acting industry.

Luyanda Shezi's profiles summary and bio

Full name Luyanda Shezi Date of birth 7th November 1996 Age 25 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Languages English, Zulu Height 1.6 m Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Mr and Mrs Shezi Education BA in Forensic Criminology and Law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (dropped out) Profession Actress Known Playing Lungile on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

How old is Lungi from DiepCity?

The DiepCity actress was born on 7th November 1996 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Luyanda Shezi's age is 25 years old in 2022.

Luyanda Shezi's parents and siblings

The actress talks highly of her parents, although she is yet to introduce them to the public. She credits them for pushing her to pursue acting. They usually watch her on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity.

Luyanda Shezi's boyfriend

The actress has not been romantically linked to any man. She is probably single or good at keeping her private life away from the prying media.

Is Luyanda Shezi pregnant?

The actress is not expectant. She is focused on building her career at the moment.

Luyanda Shezi's education

Luyanda's original career plan was to work in the law field. She enrolled for a BA in Forensic Criminology and Law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She had a change of mind and decided to drop out to pursue acting.

Luyanda Shezi's career

Her first major role is Lungile on DiepCity. Lungi is Bonga's (portrayed by actor Hamilton Dlamini) daughter and a teenager with a troubled past. She relives the trauma of being kidnapped and tortured and is often disrespectful to elders. The upcoming actress previously had a small role on eTV's Rhythm City as Gugu. She performed Khensani's role in the play, Who's Next?

Luyanda Shezi's net worth

The actress's exact net worth is not known. Various sources estimate it at between $100,000 and $1 million in 2022. She ditched her Criminology studies to pursue an acting career.

Luyanda Shezi's Instagram

Lungile from DiepCity, real name Luyanda Shezi, is active on Instagram. Her account has over 106 thousand followers as of 7 October. On Twitter, she has accumulated 1091 followers.

DiepCity on Mzansi Magic

DiepCity is an award-winning daily telenovela on Mzansi Magic. The show narrates the experiences of four young women forced into crime. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the series.

Who is the creator of DiepCity on Mzansi Magic?

The Mzansi Magic show is produced by Mandla N of Black Brain Productions. The creator is the brains behind shows like Lockdown, eHostela, and Abo Mzala.

Is DiepCity season 3 coming in 2023?

DiepCity will not return for season three in 2023. Mzansi Magic announced that the show would end after two seasons. The final episode will air in March 2023.

Who is Lu on DiepCity?

Lungile 'Lu' is a troubled teen who relives the trauma of being kidnapped and tortured. She is Nox's sister and Bonga's daughter. The character is portrayed by actress Luyanda Shezi.

How old is Sne from DiepCity?

Sne, real name Nompumelelo Vilakazi, was born on 20th October 1997. She is 24 years in 2022.

Where is DiepCity's Sne from?

Nompumelelo was born and raised in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. The actress is a qualified teacher with a degree in Education.

Who is Mary from DiepCity?

Mary, real name Moshine Mametja, is a South African actress. She was born on 18th October 1994 and hails from The Oaks Ga-Sekororo, Limpopo Province.

Who is Mgedeza from DiepCity?

Mgedeza, real name Mduduzi Mabaso, is a veteran South African actor from Alexandra, Johannesburg. He played gangster Suffocate on Rhythm City from 2007 to 2021.

Luyanda Shezi continues to win the hearts of South Africans with her exceptional acting skills. After the end of DiepCity, fans can expect to see more of her on Mzansi screens.

