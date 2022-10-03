Who is Reginae Carter? Age, partner, height, books, movies, profiles, net worth

Reginae Carter is an American singer, reality star, and actress. When she was born, her parents, the rapper Lil Wayne and his ex wife Toya Wright were still in high school. Toya was 15 years and Wayne was 16 years of age. For Reginae's 16th birthday her parents gave her presents such as a BMW and a Ferrari GTO.

Miss Carter's father, Lil Wayne, is one of the greatest rappers of his generation. He helped redefine hip-hop alongside industry legends like Jay-Z, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Drake, Dr. Dre, and others.

Reginae Carter's profiles summary and bio

Full name Reginae Djuan Carter Other names Nae, Baby Carter Date of birth 29th November 1998 Age 23 years in October 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Body measurements 34-27-35 Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Armon Warren Parents Toya Johnson and Lil Wayne Siblings Cameron, Reign Ryan, Dwayne Carter III, Neal Carter Education Clark Atlanta University (dropped out) Profession Actress, singer (R&B and hip-hop) Net worth Approx $2 million in 2022 Social media profiles Instagram TikTok YouTube

Who is Reginae Carter?

Reginae Carter is an upcoming American actress, singer, and entrepreneur. She is famous for being the eldest child of rapper Lil Wayne and reality star Toya Johnson.

How old is Reginae Carter?

The artist was born on 29th November 1998 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Reginae Carter's age is 23 years in October 2022, and she will celebrate her 24th birthday on 29th November 2022. Miss Carter's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Reginae Carter's height

In 2022, reports suggest Miss Carter stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. Her body measurements are 34-27-35.

Reginae Carter's parents

Her parents, rapper Lil Wayne and Antonia 'Toya' Wright (nee Johnson), were high school teenagers when they sired Reginae. Wayne was 16 years, and Toya was 15 years of age. The two tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2004 but divorced two years later in 2006. They had different lifestyles, and Wayne allegedly cheated on Toya during tours.

Reginae was raised by her mother, Toya, and Wayne was a present father. Despite their divorce, her parents remained friends. During her sweet 16 birthday party, they threw her an extravagant party and gifted her luxurious presents, including a BMW and a Ferrari GTO.

How old was Reginae Carter when her parents divorced?

Rapper Lil Wayne and his ex-wife Toya Johnson divorced in 2006. Reginae was seven years old at the time. Speculations of infidelity had the internet in a frenzy.

Reginae Carter's siblings

Wayne's daughter has four half-siblings, three from her father's side and one from her mother's side. Her father's kids are Dwayne Carter III (born on 22nd October 2008 to radio broadcaster Sarah Vivian), Cameron (born on 9th September 2009 to actress Lauren London), and Neal (born 30th November 2009 to singer Nivea). On 8th February 2018, her mother, Toya, welcomed her second child daughter Reign Ryan, with her boyfriend, Red Rushing.

Is Reginae Carter still with YFN Lucci?

Reports reveal Reginae and rapper YFN are no longer a couple. They had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2018 until 2021. The artist is currently dating Aron Warren. They confirmed their relationship in August 2022.

Who is Reginae Carter's boyfriend, Armon Warren?

Armon Warren is a 25-year-old singer and social media star from Detroit, Michigan. He often covers hit songs and posts videos on his various social platforms. His Instagram, @armon.warren, has over 2.2 million followers, while his TikTok has more than 1.3 million followers as of October 2022.

What movie is Reginae Carter in?

Lil Wayne's daughter grew up in the limelight, but her fame grew when she was cast to feature on the WE TV series, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. The show followed the lives of the children of famous Southern rappers and included Shaniah Mauldin, Zonnique, and Bow Wow. Her mother announced via Twitter in January 2018 that she and her daughter were leaving the show after Toya Johnson accused the producers of portraying Reginae as a spoiled brat.

After leaving Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Reginae landed roles in two 2019 films. She was cast to star in Dear Santa, I Need a Date as Nicole and in Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta as Lydia Bennet.

Reginae Carter's movies and TV shows

Project title Year Role I Got a Story to Tell 2022 Wendy Terror Lake Drive 2022 (five episodes) Keyshia T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle (VH1) 2020 Herself Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta 2017 to 2018 (14 episodes) Herself Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta (Lifetime) 2019 Lydia Bennet Dear Santa, I Need a Date 2019 Nicole Boxed In 2015 Ria Toya: A Family Affair 2011 Herself Tiny and Toya 2009 Herself The Carter 2009 Herself

Does Reginae Carter sing?

Lil Wayne's daughter is a talented singer. She made her debut in the industry in 2009 as part of the singing group OMG. Some of their songs are Gucci This (Gucci That), Where The Boys At, and Can't Stop Loving You. They have also performed on Tiny and Toya and on BET's T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Reginae left OMG in 2010 to become a solo artist. Later in 2013, it was reported that she had been signed to Lil Wayne's record label, Young Money. She released her first solo single, Mind Goin' Crazy, in 2014. Later in 2018, the artist featured in her father's track, Famous, from his album Tha Carter V.

Reginae Carter's books

The actress is a published author. In 2017, she helped her mother, Toya Johnson, write her book, You Just Don't Get It. Toya narrates her experiences as a teenage mother. Reginae also wrote Paparazzi Princesses (published in June 2013) alongside Bria Williams and Karyn Langhorne Folan. The book describes the lives of daughters of rap legends and their experiences with the media and paparazzi.

Is Reginae Carter rich?

Lil Wayne's daughter is a millionaire with an estimated net worth of $2 million. She owes much of her success to her parents. They gave her a solid foundation, and she is now finding her way into the industry. Apart from music and acting, Carter is a savvy businesswoman. She has a clothing line called Shut Up. She also earns from lucrative brand ambassadorial deals because of her rising popularity.

What is Lil Wayne's net worth in 2022?

The mega rapper has an estimated net worth of $170 million in 2022. He is one of the greatest rappers of all time and among the world's best-selling music artists, having sold over 120 million records globally. The multi-award-winning rapper is also the CEO of his record label, Young Money Entertainment.

Reginae Carter's TikTok

Reginae has a TikTok account and has over 1.6 million followers and more than 17.2 million likes. Her popularity is also rising on Instagram, where she has over 6.7 million followers as of 5 October 2022.

Reginae Carter is optimizing the opportunities at her disposal to make a name for herself. With her rising amount of followers and net worth she continues in the field in which her father became worldwide famous.

