Dudu Busani-Dube's books list in order: A must-read for booklovers

Dudu Busani-Dube is one of the most influential African authors of today. The Johannesburg-based news reporter rose to fame because of her Hlomu self-published book series. The novels are about love and crime and are inspired by the reality of issues that the present generation faces. Read on to discover more about the Hlomu series and other fictional novels by Dudu Busani-Dube.

Reading is an activity that should be turned into a habit. There is so much insight hidden between pages. The Hlomu series provides you with the entertainment you need while opening your eyes to the truth about things that happen to or around us. Whether you are a long-time book lover or a beginner, Dudu Busani-Dube novels are one of a kind, and you will not want to put them down once you get started.

How many books does Dudu Busani-Dube have?

The self-published author has written several fictional novels that were received well by readers. Here are all Dudu Busani-Dube's books in order.

Hlomu The Wife

Hlomu The Wife is the first and most popular novel in the Hlomu series books. The best-selling author started writing the novel in 2015 and published it on 12th May 2020. It currently has two editions and an average rating of 4.41/5 from its readers. It has also been made into a telenovela that can be watched on Showmax.

The story revolves around a young lady Mahlomu and her love interest Mqhele Zulu. They meet and fall madly in love with each other. Their love remains solid even with the exposure to danger that is the aftermath of Mqhele and his brother’s history.

Zandile The Resolute

Zandile The Resolute is the 2nd novel in Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling series. Just like Hlomu The Wife, this book is captivating. It has 4 editions, and the latest edition was published in June 2020.

It narrates the tale of Zandile, a wife to the eldest of the Zulu brothers, Nkosana. She has been through a lot, including being in jail for 17 years. She comes out as a strong woman who does whatever it takes to protect her children. Nkosana, her husband, also sticks with her through every challenge and protects their love.

Naledi His love

Naledi His Love is the third novel in the Hlomu The Wife series. The latest edition was published on 15th November 2021. The fictional book shines the light on Naledi and one of the Zulu brothers, Qhawe. They fall in love but are faced with periods of highs and lows. There is some chasing and convincing to do as the duo learn to communicate and trust each other.

Iqunga

Iqunga is the fourth novel in Dudu Busani's best-selling series. The first edition was published in January 2020. When loosely translated, Iqunga means ‘the urge to kill again’. It concentrates on all the Zulu brothers. They meet a man who challenges them to free themselves from the curse that is the source of the danger surrounding the life they live. Together, they set out on a mission to unveil the hidden truths about their lineage. Their goal is to see to it that their offspring turn out different.

Mess

Mess is the fifth book in the Hlomu series. The first edition was published on 1st November 2020, while the latest edition was published on 30th November 2021. A fascinating twist of events makes this novel unique from the first four. It portrays how things do not always go as we desire. This is especially true for Mqoqi, who works hard towards a new beginning, but things do not end well for him.

The End

The End is the final book in the Hlomu series. It was published on 24th August 2022. The Zulu brothers look back at their life and the things they have done while chasing love, money and power. Now they have to face the consequences of their actions. Their children are all grown now. Will they be any different from their parents?

The Narrowing

Dudu Busani-Dube published The Narrowing on 25th July 2020. The fictional novel talks about the catastrophic life of Sfundo, who led a lonely life. Just like the books in the Hlomu The Wife series, this novel has a captivating storyline.

Zulu Wedding

Zulu Wedding is a romance novel published on 27th April 2018. The book focuses on Lou ’Lungile’, a lively choreographer and her soul mate Tex. Before they meet, Lungile has no interest in falling in love. She is traditionally betrothed to a king back in South Africa, where she comes from. This is why she shuns away from returning to her home country. When she meets Tex, whom she slowly falls in love with, she remains with no choice but to confront the same tradition she has been escaping.

How many books does Hlomu The Wife series have?

The Hlomu the Wife series has six books. These include:

What is the last book in the Hlomu series?

The final book in the great Hlomu series is The End: Book 6. It was published in August 2022.

Is Zulu Wedding part of the Hlomu series?

Zulu Wedding is not part of the Hlomu The Wife series. Mzansi author Dudu Busani-Dube published the romance novel in April 2018.

Dudu Busani-Dube continues to make outstanding contributions to African literature. Since discovering her love for writing when she was still a student at Vukuzakhe High School, the rising author has never looked back. She continues to make strides as a top best-selling and self-publishing author.

