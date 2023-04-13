Nosipho Maphumulo announced that she is bowing out from Uzalo after playing the role of Nosipho for almost nine years

The talented star shared the sad news with her fans and followers in a heartbreaking Instagram post

She thanked her fans for embracing Nosipho over the past few years and ensured them that she would be taking on new and exciting ventures

Nosipho Maphumulo bid farewell to SABC 1's Uzalo after eight and half years on the show. The star announced the news on social media.

The actress penned a heartwarming message announcing her exit from the show that she has called home for many years.

According to TimesLIVE, the star who played Nosipho in the popular soapie took to her Instagram page to announce her exit. Nompilo Maphumulo thanked the show's producers for allowing her to show off her craft. She wrote:

"Forget yourself and just deliver. As I bow today after 8 and a half years on @uzalo_sabc1 I would like to thank all of you guys for the support you have given me and the love you have shown for me and my craft. It’s been quite a journey, a beautiful one."

Nompilo Maphumulo says she is going to miss playing Nosipho after leaving Uzalo

The talented actress also added that she knows everyone will miss her character, and she will too. She assured her fans that she was not going away forever - they would be seeing more of her. She added:

"Trended a number of times, cried, laughed but most of all, I enjoyed and embraced playing Nosipho. We are all going to miss her especially me but rest assured Nompilo is not done yet. In fact it’s only the beginning."

