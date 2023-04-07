Mbalenhle Mavimbela has shown gratitude to The Wife's fans who supported her while she was still on the show

Mavimbela also reflected on the character she played, Hlomu, and stated that she does not believe Mzansi will stop referring to her as Hlomu

The rising star also thanked her former cast members Bhonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza, Wiseman Mncube, Mondli Makhoba, Sipho Eric Ndlovu

Mbalenhle Mavimbela has reflected on her acting role Hlomu on The Wife.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela showed gratitude to 'The Wife' viewers.

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Mbalenhle left the Showmax show earlier this year, just as the production team Stained Glass was wrapping up filming for the third season.

Many fans who fell in love with Mbali's character considered her departure a huge loss. Every Thursday, the actress' name topped social media trends as people couldn't get enough of her portrayal of Hlomu.

“I’ve had a couple of people cry when they saw me. I think it’s because of the touching storyline that Hlomu has and how well I performed it. As much as I’m de-rolling, I think Hlomu will last in my life forever. People will always see Hlomu when they see me.”

Speaking to ZAlebs, Mbalenhle also showed gratitude to The Wife's viewers, who always tuned in every Thursday morning.

The actress thanked the fans for accepting her despite initially not knowing her acting abilities. She said she's thankful to everyone who fought hard when some were sceptical of her talent when she made her debut on The Wife.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela thanks The Wife cast

Mbalenhle asserted that the love she received after taking on the role of Hlomu would not have been possible without the cast's help channelling the character.

Mavimbela thanked the Zulu brothers, including seasoned actors like Bonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza, Wiseman Mncube, Mondli Makhoba, and Sipho Eric Ndlovu. She revealed that they formed strong friendships outside of the industry.

"We still hang out, even to this day. They’ve literally welcomed me as a mother, a little sister and a wife. I guess I will forever be that to them. Working with them was so amazing and so fun."

Source: Briefly News