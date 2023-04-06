The producer of The Masked Singer, SA Anele Mdoda, shared that she has a huge crush on Sithelo Shozi

Mdoda made the endearing revelation at the launch of the SABC3 show and revealed why Sithelo is the ideal person for her "investigative" role

The 947 radio host added that Sithelo reminds her of her younger self, which is why she gave her the opportunity to showcase her talent

Anele Mdoda has joined the number of people who admire Sithelo Shozi. The media personality revealed that she has a girl crush on her.

Mdoda made this revelation during the media launch of The Masked Singer SA in Johannesburg earlier this week. This comes after Anele picked Sithelo as part of the panel for the popular TV show.

“I have been watching her social media for the past 4 years and she reminds me of a younger version of myself. I have a major girl crush on her.”

Anele Mdoda shares why she picked Sithelo Shozi for The Masked Singer SA

Anele Mdoda, the producer of The Masked Singer SA, revealed to Briefly News earlier this week that Sithelo has joined Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba, and J'Something as "investigators".

While discussing her major crush on Sithelo, Anele also shared that the DJ's resilience earned her the big gig. Anele added that she wants to see her grow in the entertainment industry.

“I remember my first gig on SABC 3, I was told to spread my wings and grow. And now I’m telling Sithelo to take this opportunity to spread her wings and soar.”

Sithelo Shozi dragged for landing a gig on The Masked Singer SA

Mzansi people have been critical of Sithelo's new job. Those who urged the entertainment industry to consider new faces when casting contradicted themselves when Sithelo was announced as The Masked Singer SA's "investigator."

Even though her TV debut will be on the highly anticipated SABC3 popular show, people dragged Sithelo, claiming she was unsuitable and unworthy of the role.

@PhilMphela shared the following tweet, and tweeps showed Sithelo no mercy.

