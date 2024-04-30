Kaizer Chiefs have named Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria as the new leading candidate for the coaching job

The 54-year-old has two won two league titles with Portuguese giants Benfica while he also coached Egypt at Afcon 2024

Amakhosi fans have grown frustrated as another name is added to the growing list of potential coaches

Kaizer Chiefs have named former Benfica coach Rui Vitoria as the new favourite for the coach job next season. Image: Gualter Fatia / Boris Streubel

The list of potential Kaizer Chiefs coaches has grown with the addition of Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria.

After leaving his post as Egypt coach, Vitoria is available and has been named ahead of Spaniard Raul Caneda, who was the previous front-runner for the job.

Rui Vitoria has a winning calibre

Former Benfica coach Vitoria is a candidate for Kaizer Chiefs, as confirmed by the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs has placed Vitoria, who won two league titles with Benfica, at the top of the list.

The source said:

“You know, at this stage, things are changing regarding the coach issue as there are consultations between the technical team and management, and that is why the Portuguese coach [Rui Vitoria] is the one on the list. So, as we speak now, he stands a better chance than the Spanish coach, Raul Caneda. That’s how things are now."

Former Chiefs coach Vladimir Vermezović has also thrown his name into the ring, while Amakhosi legend Neil Tovey has suggested Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi.

Amakhosi fans are frustrated

Chiefs fans took to social media to voice their frustrations as the club names potential coaches weekly.

Walter Magazi has lost count:

"According to the media, KC is talking to every coach we can think of and has agreed to terms. It's interesting."

Thabiso Chere just wants a new coach:

"I'm just waiting for the announcement."

Tefo Mahloko questions Vitoria:

"If he is a very good coach, Chiefs., why is he a free agent now? Our team is fond of free agents, and that is our downfall. Hai!"

Ramabuti Tladi says Chiefs are clueless:

"They don't know what to do now. They are going to talk with all the coaches in the world."

Lihle Jwili is frustrated:

"I am so tired of all these speculations."

Kaizer Chiefs have turned a corner after SuperSport United victory

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson felt some relief after a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 27 April 2024.

The interim coach said it feels like Chiefs have turned a corner but said the sides are still not relieved as they look to build on their only second victory of 2024.

