Vladimir Vermezović says he would be interested in returning as the coach of Kaizer Chiefs next season

The 60-year Serbian previously coached the Amakhosi from 2009 to 2012, while he also had a stint at Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in 2014

Fans support the comeback as they believe Vermezović can bring discipline back to the under-performing squad

Serbian coach Vladimir Vermezović is open to coaching Kaizer Chiefs again. Image: Samuel Shivmabu

Serbian coach Vladimir Vermezović still fondly remembers his time as Kaizer Chiefs coach and has not ruled out a return next season.

The Amakhosi recently made Spaniard Raul Caneda their top target, but Vermezović, who coached the side from 2009 to 2012, has also Kaizer Chiefs while confirming his interest in returning shown an interest.

Vladimir Vermezović eyes Chiefs return

Vermezović confirmed his interest via the tweet below:

Speaking to KickOff, Vermezović said he would be interested in the job as he feels he has a good mix of skill and experience

. Vermezović said:

“I have good memories from my time at Chiefs. I made some mistakes just like others, but these are all things that happen in the world of football. However, with the experience that I now have about South African football, I can deal differently with some things. I understand the environment better now.”

Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey previously named Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi the ideal Soweto club coach next season.

Vermezović can bring discipline

Amakhosi fans have welcomed a possible return from Vermezovic as they believe he can instil discipline in the squad sitting 10th on the PSL log.

S'va Kupelo does not have good memories of Vermezović:

"This one killed so many young talents at KC."

Clemy Ratos backs Vermezović:

"The second last coach to have given Chiefs dignity. But also remember which players he had, that's very important. I honestly believe he will deliver."

Moruti Lincoln Gee thinks there is a better option:

"Ernst Middendorp will be much better than him."

Melitakaboyzin Mbulelo KaYise Mancapa wants Vermezović back:

"We need a disciplinarian in that dressing room, and this is one coach who can give us that."

Mdu Mlando Mtshali supports Vermezović

"Well, he did well with an average squad we had back then, and he knows how to use youngsters."

Kaizer Chiefs need a point to secure PSL safety

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs need a point from their last six matches to ensure they are not relegated from the PSL.

The minimal requirement could be a massive task for a side that has lost three consecutive matches while they last scored on 9 March 2024.

