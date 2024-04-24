Kaizer Chiefs have all but ruled out the possibility of hiring Pitso Mosimane after they identified a new target, Raul Caneda

Spaniard Caneda is a former coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and has been without a club since 2020

Local football supporters have grown frustrated with the team's struggles this season and are demanding a change

Raul Caneda is now the leading candidate ahead of Pitso Mosimane to become Kaizer Chiefs coach. Image: Amer Hilabi / Mohamed Farag

Spaniard Raul Caneda has been named the new candidate to become the Kaizer Chiefs coach next season.

Chiefs have placed the former coach of Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr ahead of Pitso Mosimane and also Manqoba Mngqithi, who is expected to extend his stay as Mamelodi Sundowns' first-team coach.

Kaizer Chiefs eye Spaniard Raul Caneda

Fans welcome Caneda as a candidate for the Chiefs job, as confirmed in the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source said Caneda is the preferred candidate over Mosimane, who is fighting to keep Abha FC from getting relegated from the Saudi Pro League.

The source said:

“There are many factors about Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi, and that’s why they are intensifying their talks with Raul. He was actually one of the first five on the original shortlist and they have been talking about him for some time now."

Amakhosi fans want a new coach

Current coach Cavin Johnson has been under pressure after 10 defeats in the PSL, leading to frustrated fans calling for a new coach.

Mandla William Chixs Chikanya is happy Mosimane is not in contention:

"I personally don't approve of Pitso. He is a short-term solution."

Mongezi Nyenzi is happy:

"Great news, Khosi."

Manqoba Ka Zulu Mageba is two-minded:

"I don't like that Caneda, but my instinct tells me he will be the coach."

George Augusto thinks a new coach will not help:

"You can change the coaches, but those players are not hungry for a win."

Similo Mdyogolo just wants a change:

"I don't care. As long as we have a coach."

Cavin Johnson will have a new role at Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, current Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson will return to his role as head of youth development next season.

Johnson was initially hired for the position in September 2023 but was promoted to coach after the departure of Molefi Ntseki.

