Elias Mokwana is a wanted man after starring roles for both Sekhukhune United and Bafana this season

The forward is looking to moving overseas despite interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans admire the 24-year-old and think it will be best for him to move overseas instead of staying in the PSL

Bafana forward Elias Mokwana could move overseas after impressive displays for Sekhhukhune United. Image: SAFA.net - South African Football Association / Sekhukhune United FC

Elias Mokwana's agent, Pontsho Maduma, says he is getting calls from overseas for the services of the Sekhukhune United forward.

PSL clubs Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an interest in Mokwana, but the Sekhukhune player is looking to leave Mzansi.

Mokwana's agent is hard at work

Sekhukhune will face Sundowns on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to KickOff, agent Maduma confirmed there has been interest in the player, who scored for Bafana during the Fifa Series 1-1 draw against Andorra on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Maduma said:

“Look, we are looking overseas. There have been a couple of calls from overseas, but locally, we haven’t heard from anyone. Nothing concrete, really. Bafana Bafana was a boost for the player; he did very well. We have associates we are working with asking questions regarding the player, but no offers as yet."

Fans admire Mokwana

Mokwana is a dream transfer target for many local fans, while some say the 24-year-old has the qualities to be a star overseas.

Mandla Mothapo wants Mokwana to leave Mzansi:

"I'll be happy for him to go overseas."

Nozulu Alice wants the player at Chiefs:

"He wants to don the gold and black jersey."

Fikile Hlongani thinks Pirates will be a good home:

"He must go to Orlando Pirates."

Eddy Frutus says Mokwana must choose wisely:

"He must go where he will get game time."

Mangoale Nkhokhobe Gilbert Therishano is a fan:

"These one is a gem."

