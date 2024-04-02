Sekhukhune United have slapped a big price tag on forward Elias Mokwana after the 24-year-old impressed this season

Mokwana says he's ignoring the transfer speculations and is focused on performing well for the Limpopo side

Local football fans admire Mokwana and have asked their clubs to sign the Bafana Bafana winger from Sekhukhune United

Limpopo club Sekhukhune United have placed a R35 million price tag on forward Elias Mokwana as clubs circle around the 24-year-old.

Mokwana scored four goals in 16 matches for Sekhukhune United, while he also scored for Bafana during their 1-1 draw with Andorra in March 2024.

Elias Mokwana is focused on helping Sekhukhune United

The forward was in impressive form for Bafana during the Fifa Series, as seen on Twitter (X):

Speaking to FARPost, Mokwana said he is not paying attention to transfer rumours as he is committed to the Limpopo side.

Mokwana said:

“I don’t know anything about that because my agent has not said anything. So, I know nothing. All I am focused on is here at Sekhukhune and we will see what happens going forward. It has always been my dream to play abroad.”

Mokwana thanks Sekhukhune's coaches

The 24-year-old added he was thankful for the support from his club and hopes he can continue to catch the eye of Bafana boss Hugo Broos, who ended rumours of him leaving the national post.

“I think I have improved a lot from my first season in the PSL and the coaches have been behind me. Telling me what to do and even the senior players have been guiding me. So it’s only helping me."

Fans fight over Mokwana's signature

While Mokwana eyes a move overseas, the 24-year-old is not short of admirers in Mzansi as a number of fans have placed him on their wish list.

Thaba Tebogo Abna is fan:

"A very good player. Sundowns fan."

Thendo Mabudu wants Mokwana at Kaizer Chiefs:

"Chiefs should be fast in signing this guy. He is a quality player."

Tshireletso Phakedi thinks Mokwana will be a Mamelodi Sundowns player:

"They all say they wanna play abroad and end in Sundowns shirt, smh."

Kolobe Captain Mahlatji backs Mokwana:

"No problem, Bafanas. Overseas it's going to be."

Kwazi Lungisani says Orlando Pirates should sign the forward:

"Pirates. Mokwana is a good player."

