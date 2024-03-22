Bafana Bafana could only manage a 1-1 draw against lowly-ranked European side Andorra on Thursday, 21 March 2024

Coach Hugo Broos was pleased with some of his players, who he feels did well against an experienced side

Broos' team will be in action again on Tuesday, 26 March, against Algeria in the next match of the Fifa Series

Hugo Broos looks on the positive side despite Bafana's dull 1-1 draw against Andorra. Image: MB Media/ Getty Images / BafanaBafana @Twitter

Source: UGC

Coach Hugo Broos is looking for the silver lining despite Bafana Bafana playing out to a dull 1-1 draw against Andorra on Thursday, March 21 2024.

The national side will be in action again on Tuesday, 26 March, when they face Algeria in the second Fifa Series match.

Hugo Broos was pleased with some players

Bafana Bafana reported the team's drawagainst Andorraa via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to TimesLive after the game, Broos said:

“I am satisfied, not with the result, because I would have liked to win the match, but I am satisfied with the performance of this totally new team. I am satisfied with some players who gave me satisfaction. There are guys who we can count on in the next games to follow in June and at the end of the year. I think we learned a lot today."

Mondli Mbanjwa marked his first national call-up with a standout performance, while Elias Mokwana scored their only goal.

Broos paid respect to Andorra

The Belgian, who recently had a meeting with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, added the game was made more challenging by the fact the Andorra squad was more experienced than his squad.

"You saw today what I said before the game: that they are a team that plays very defensive, physical, always look for the duel. Their style is first go for the man and then the ball. They lose nearly every game, and it is always with one goal difference, and it could have happened today also because we gave the goal away easily."

Fans react to Bafana's draw

Local fans shared Broos' optimism while others lamented that the Afcon bronze medal winners could not beat the team ranked 146 in the Fifa rankings.

Trinity Marlon Nkuna saw some good things:

"They played nice; as long as they did not lose the match, it is okay, I think."

Zakes Ka Zakade said it was a tough match:

"It's difficult playing against small teams, Andorra. They were defending with five, and in their last 10 matches, they didn't concede more than three goals, even against teams like Belgium, where they lost 2-1."

Quinton Klein questions Broos' team selection:

"If you can have consistency in your team selection, we will be okay. Why change the team that did so well in CAF?"

Xolisani Jeke Dibashe singled out certain players:

"Mokwana and that boy Mbanjwa had a good game."

Shakes Mdekazi picked his favourites:

"Mbanjwa, Mashego and Mokwana only deserve to be in the next squad here."

Stryve Inyikima thought the goalscorer was the star:

"I was impressed with the performance of Mokwana, but wasn't impressed with the overall team performance."

Njabulo McHunu backed Broos:

"Next time, coach, we did well yesterday."

Monnapule Saleng is on Hugo Broos' radar

According the Briefly News, one player who has caught the attention of Bafana coach Hugo Broos is Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng.

Saleng has been in good form recently following two man-of-the match performances in March, which has caught the attention of Bafana boss Broos.

Source: Briefly News